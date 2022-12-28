Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
What Bill Belichick said about preparing for the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa will not play on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that he doesn’t...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Acknowledges Being Worn Down By Busy Season
FOXBORO, Mass. — In 2021, Rhamondre Stevenson confidently and successfully avoided the dreaded “rookie wall.” He looked fresher at the end of the campaign than he did at the beginning. But this season’s been a different story for the young Patriots star. Stevenson has emerged as one...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Mac Jones a dirty player? Did he deserve to be fined for his controversial low block on Eli Apple?. Bill Belichick, as you might expect, is focused on the Miami Dolphins. Jones generated headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Many players — aside...
How Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Apparently Suffered Eye Injury
The NBA has had bizarre injury reports in its history, and the Celtics were not immune to that. Boston announced interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable due to corneal abrasions ahead of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said the eye injury was suffered during a recent pickup game, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada.
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes the best QB in the AFC over Allen, Burrow & Herbert? | UNDISPUTED
The AFC playoff picture still needs to settle as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up their division already while Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers locked up a Wild Card spot. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate who’s the best AFC QB.
Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
How Josh Allen Slighted Mac Jones As Bills Recruited Von Miller
Josh Allen was part of the Bills contingency that convinced Von Miller to sign in Buffalo as a free agent over the offseason. And in the process of recruiting the future Hall of Fame pass-rusher to Western New York, Allen apparently took digs at his fellow AFC East quarterbacks. Bills...
Broncos Wide Receiver Comes To Defense Of QB Russell Wilson
It’s been a very turbulent first season with the Denver Broncos for star quarterback Russell Wilson. He has seemingly caught flack every week due to strange off-the-field behaviors and dismal performances on the field. He’s gone 3-10 in 13 starts with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including being a part of the Broncos getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, this past Sunday.
Travis Kelce Has Theory About Mac Jones-Eli Apple Incident
Mac Jones claimed he made a “split decision” when he dangerously issued a low block on Eli Apple in the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals. Travis Kelce believes it was a decision fueled by anger. Kelce and his brother, Jason, weighed in on the incident during the...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
Bears WR Chase Claypool Limited in Practice Thursday
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) was a limited participant in team practice on Thursday, per the team’s Twitter. Claypool hasn’t played since Week 13, but a limited designation on Thursday gives some hope for him to suit up this weekend. The Bears desperately need more out of him in 2023 as they begin their offseason quest of putting more talent around quarterback Justin Fields. Claypool is yet to catch a touchdown in a Bears uniform since being traded to the team back before Week 9. Keep an eye out for his practice designation on Friday as a determinant of his game status this weekend.
Tom Brady’s NFL Longevity Displayed Again With Insane Stat
It feels as though Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has spent half his life playing football in the NFL. Well, it’s because the legendary signal-caller actually has done just that. The NFL came out with an insane stat Thursday that continues to showcase Brady’s incredible longevity as he...
FOX Sports
Nick LOVES Teddy Bridgewater & Dolphins as underdogs vs. Patriots in Week 17 | What's Wright?
The Dolphins will be missing Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in Week 17 because he suffered a concussion in Week 16’s loss to the Packers. In order to control their destiny to the playoffs the Dolphins need to win their last two games of the season. Nick Wright sees the Dolphins as underdogs with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and explains the Patriots may have a tough time adjusting to his play style. Nick likes the Dolphins at (+2.5) and expects them to end the Patriots playoff hopes.
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Limited in Practice Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Since the start of last season, Ekeler hasn’t missed any of Los Angeles’s 31 regular-season games. That’s incredibly rare for a running back with as much usage as he receives, but this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. The RB1 in fantasy football has been able to practice in a limited capacity over the past two weeks and should be fine for Sunday against the Rams. His practice status on Friday will be worth monitoring, but no panic yet out of those needing a big-time Ekeler performance to seal their fantasy championships.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel Practices on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle) participated in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. Samuel has missed out on the past two games for the Niners, but they have such an abundance of riches at skill positions that San Francisco has taken his absence in stride, extending their current win streak to eight games. That being said, having Deebo’s dynamism and playmaking ability back in time for the postseason is always a welcoming sign.
Patriots-Dolphins Betting Preview: Trends, Pick For Week 17 Clash
When the Patriots and Dolphins kick off Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it technically will be a Week 17 regular-season game. But for intents and purposes, it’s a playoff game, especially for New England. New England’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread after losing yet another heartbreaker in...
Patriots Injury Report: Bad News On Handful Of Key Players
The Patriots are banged up ahead of Sunday’s massive home game against the Miami Dolphins. Seven players missed Wednesday’s practice in New England due to injuries, including wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Jalen Mills. All three have missed multiple games over the last month.
