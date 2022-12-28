Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Since the start of last season, Ekeler hasn’t missed any of Los Angeles’s 31 regular-season games. That’s incredibly rare for a running back with as much usage as he receives, but this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. The RB1 in fantasy football has been able to practice in a limited capacity over the past two weeks and should be fine for Sunday against the Rams. His practice status on Friday will be worth monitoring, but no panic yet out of those needing a big-time Ekeler performance to seal their fantasy championships.

