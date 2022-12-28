ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only

We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
wegotthiscovered.com

Optimists are still waiting patiently for the sequel to a smash hit we were guaranteed but never got

Based on the level of talent assembled on either side of the camera, the critical acclaim the film received, the numbers it pulled in at the box office, and the awards season recognition it gathered, the fact The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn exists as a standalone blockbuster is a head-scratcher, especially when a sequel was all-but-promised.
wegotthiscovered.com

10 film legends who got their big break in a Roger Corman film

Roger Corman is one of Hollywood’s great unsung heroes. Tinsel Town wouldn’t be the same without the influential director and writer and the more than 300 movies he’s had a hand in over the years. Over more than half a century, Corman churned out movies at an...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Saw’ veteran celebrates the last day of production on the franchise’s landmark 10th chapter

Principal photography has officially wrapped on Saw X, the upcoming tenth installment in the long-running Saw franchise. Beginning in 2004, James Wan’s Saw took audiences by storm, bringing about a new era of biological horror (body horror) that’s continued to sweep the globe in further sequels, spin-offs, video games, and more. From the success of Saw came other gorefests like Hostel and The Human Centipede, all of which gained cult followings after wrapping their theatrical runs.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Hugh Grant be in ‘Knives Out 3?’

Over the last several weeks, film buffs have been having an absolute field day with the release of Rian Johnson’s unforgettable whodunit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Piggybacking on the success of 2019’s Knives Out, Johnson brought back iconic actor Daniel Craig to once again portray Benoit Blanc — a no-nonsense detective who, with a little elbow grease and patience, can solve any case placed in front of him. Fortunately for fans, Blanc’s story was explored further in the follow-up film — which even included the eye-opening revelation in regards to Blanc’s sexuality.
wegotthiscovered.com

After watching ‘Matilda the Musical,’ here are 9 Roald Dahl books we need adapted next

Childhood reading impacts young reader’s hearts and leaves a lasting impression on their psyches. To this day millennials identify with the Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series as if they were astrological signs or a religious order. Before J.K. Rowling, there was Roald Dahl to make childhood reading magical. Many of his works such as Matilda have been adapted for the stage, screen, or both, but audiences want more. The nine books on this list are ripe for musical adaptation or otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king

It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

When does ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ season 2 release? Cast, episodes, and more

The first season of The Witcher limited prequel series Blood Origin goes back in time to explore the lore of the Continent before the Conjunction of the Spheres – the multiverse event that morphed all worlds into one, resulting in the not-so-peaceful cohabitation between humans, monsters, elves, and even unicorns.
wegotthiscovered.com

10 best movie trailers of 2022, ranked

The movie trailers of 2022 posed some of the biggest questions moviedom has seen for years, like why is Mario’s butt so flat?. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was just one of the surprisingly good teasers released in 2022 when cinema started to find its feet again after the upheaval of the last two years. Don’t worry, the year wasn’t dominated by the mechanics of how Mario can jump across the mushrooms of the Mushroom Kingdom — there was a lot more going on.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Lashana Lynch movies and TV shows, ranked

For a decade, actress Lashana Lynch worked her way up by starring in supportive roles in popular films and series in her native England. As the end of the 2010s approached, the rising star began to make a large mark by crossing over into Hollywood and more mainstream projects. Now,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’: Which Beth is the real Beth?

It’s no secret that Rick and Morty goes to extreme lengths to keep its audience on the edge of their seats and always speculating. The sci-fi comedy thriller even misleads them at every given opportunity, so we can hardly blame the fandom when they never believe anything and second-guess everything.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary

Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Andrew Tate movie fan casting has begun, with a Marvel star eyed for Greta Thunberg

If you’re keeping track of the news, then you’re probably already well aware that the last 24 hours have been an absolute whirlwind for boxer-turned-internet-personality Andrew Tate. In the aftermath of the 36-year-old former kickboxer being arrested in Romania in light of recent human trafficking charges, fellow netizens have already begun preparing for the upcoming Andrew Tate movie — which already has some interesting names attached to it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Jenna Ortega play cello?

The Addams Family was originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 with many of the original cartoon strips being published in The New Yorker. Since their invention, the Addams characters have appeared in many different forms such as television shows and movies, the latest of which is Netflix’s Wednesday.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vicki Lawrence’s moving tribute to Betty White will leave you in tears

When news broke on Dec. 31, 2021, that Betty White had left this plane of existence, we cursed 2021 with all of the power in our hearts. How dare an already rough year take the brightest light in our realm? We were already preparing to wave the year out our front doors with vigor, leaving room for a better one to take its place. It felt unfair for it to get one last jab at us.
wegotthiscovered.com

If Rian Johnson uses Andrew Tate’s downfall as inspiration for ‘Knives Out 3,’ it could become his most important film yet

Rian Johnson is the talk of the entertainment world with his recently released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the success of his star-powered Knives Out movie realm so far. From Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, to Dave Bautista and Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig’s mystery-solving skills have partnered him with some of our favorite actors and actresses for two films, with a possible third on the horizon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy