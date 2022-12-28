Read full article on original website
After watching ‘Matilda the Musical,’ here are 9 Roald Dahl books we need adapted next
Childhood reading impacts young reader’s hearts and leaves a lasting impression on their psyches. To this day millennials identify with the Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series as if they were astrological signs or a religious order. Before J.K. Rowling, there was Roald Dahl to make childhood reading magical. Many of his works such as Matilda have been adapted for the stage, screen, or both, but audiences want more. The nine books on this list are ripe for musical adaptation or otherwise.
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
An insipid drama riddled with cliches inexplicably jumps 91 places to become a Netflix sensation
When you think of iconic acting duos that starred in multiple films together, your mind may conjure images of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, or Simon Pegg and Nick Frost to name but a few, but more than likely not Colors of Love duo Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Another mysterious whodunnit gets its knives out to sharpen the Netflix Top 10 in 61 countries
Thanks to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot adaptations, Tom George’s delightful See How They Run, and of course Rian Johnson’s Knives Out duology, the whodunnit is back in major way. That being said, we’re still surprised to see 7 Women and a Murder making such a splash at the top end of the Netflix charts.
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
The 10 best memes featuring Greta Thunberg decimating Andrew Tate
One person might not think so, but Greta Thunberg was peacefully minding her own business when Andrew Tate decided to start attacking her stances on climate change and the environment. True to her nature, she came back with some great punches, and now she’s blowing up on Twitter for the hilarious knockout that ensued.
Andrew Tate getting taken down by a pizza box has everyone evoking the plot of ‘Glass Onion’
It has certainly been something else watching the downfall of Andrew Tate unfold over the past few days. It all started when the former kickboxer attempted to troll 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, for reasons known only to him, and ended with his arrest in Romania just two days later.
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner
Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Jamie Lee Curtis is laughing alongside the rest of us as Greta Thunburg owns Andrew Tate
Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis is partaking in the collective schadenfreude unleashed by Greta Thunberg’s epic clap back at toxic influencer Andrew Tate. The teenage climate activist decimated the so-called ‘king of misogyny’ after his ill-advised attempt to ridicule her cause with a juvenile tweet boasting about his enormous carbon footprint. Thunberg delivered a verbal coup de grâce that made a laughingstock of Tate. Curtis revealed on Twitter that she has been laughing along with the rest of the internet, retweeting Thunberg with the caption, “Made me snort laughing.”
George Takei perfectly summarizes the Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg situation
Icon and activist George Takei is savoring the delicious moment when karma came for Andrew Tate in the guise of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. The outspoken actor tweeted, “So…Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off. Do I have that right? Please say I have that right.”
‘Black Adam’ is merely the latest chapter in Dwayne Johnson’s cursed history with comic book movies
The dust is finally beginning to settle on Dwayne Johnson’s abrupt departure from the DCU, which came only weeks after he’d finally shepherded Black Adam to the big screen after sticking with the project through thick and thin for 15 years. Naturally, it didn’t take but a second...
‘Glass Onion’ theory explains why a plot hole isn’t really a plot hole at all
Warning: Major spoilers for Glass Onion to follow. We saw quite a curious collection of original Netflix films rear its head during 2022. From The Gray Man‘s poor dollar-to-quality ratio, to Chris Hemsworth’s rare, if divisive, turn as a villain in Spiderhead, to the delightfully-conceived but questionably-treated Wendell & Wild, this batch has more or less proven that there’s a bit more ground to tread in the young territory of original films on streaming services.
‘Saw’ veteran celebrates the last day of production on the franchise’s landmark 10th chapter
Principal photography has officially wrapped on Saw X, the upcoming tenth installment in the long-running Saw franchise. Beginning in 2004, James Wan’s Saw took audiences by storm, bringing about a new era of biological horror (body horror) that’s continued to sweep the globe in further sequels, spin-offs, video games, and more. From the success of Saw came other gorefests like Hostel and The Human Centipede, all of which gained cult followings after wrapping their theatrical runs.
Optimists are still waiting patiently for the sequel to a smash hit we were guaranteed but never got
Based on the level of talent assembled on either side of the camera, the critical acclaim the film received, the numbers it pulled in at the box office, and the awards season recognition it gathered, the fact The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn exists as a standalone blockbuster is a head-scratcher, especially when a sequel was all-but-promised.
An incendiary short-lived Netflix sensation ignites a fresh riot of polarizing reactions
Netflix releases so many movies on such a regular basis that a massive number of in-house exclusives enjoy only a brief moment in the sun before almost instantly becoming lost to the endless purgatory of the content library. Athena falls into that category, but it continues to divide opinion in a major way.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
Who is the Mad King in ‘Game of Thrones?’
The Mad King is a name that gets thrown around a lot in Game of Thrones, and for good reason. The events involving the Mad King lead directly into the War of the Five Kings and throughout the remainder of the story. As it is with most things in George R.R. Martin’s world, there’s more to it than meets the eye.
