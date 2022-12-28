Read full article on original website
'Highs' and 'lows' of 2022: How Estevan's weather stacked up historically
It was a colder-than-normal year in Estevan, though that isn't the best metric to gauge a changing climate or sum up the past 12 months' weather. Estevan's average temperature in 2022 (barring the final two days of the year) was 2.6 C, making it the 24th-coldest year in 93 years. Its normal average over the last 30 years is 3.7.
