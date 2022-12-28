Read full article on original website
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Crazy Thunderbolts leak points to a major Marvel villain
While we wait for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, we’ll get an exciting MCU crossover featuring anti-heroes in less than two years. The Thunderbolts are coming on July 26th, 2024 as the conclusion to Phase 5. That gives us a wide window of exciting Thunderbolts leaks, and the newest rumor claims a massive MCU villain will appear in the movie.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Charlie Cox confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is guaranteed to disappoint comic book fans
Arguably the single biggest concern surrounding Charlie Cox‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe return was that the Disney-backed franchise would sand down the hard edges that defined Daredevil’s three-season stint on Netflix, with a polarizing guest spot on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doing nothing to silence the doubters. However, the...
Hugh Jackman reveals why training to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is ‘a lot harder’ than before
Hugh Jackman has spoken frankly about the increased difficulties he’s experienced while training for his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, compared to previous films.The actor has portrayed the mutant superhero in several Marvel movies, most notably in the X-Men films and Wolverine spin-offs. He most recently took on the role in the 2017 conclusion to the Wolverine trilogy, Logan.Having been attached to the character since 2000, Jackman has had to endure several physical transformations over the years to become the brawny character.He is now set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3, sparring with Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous anti-hero.However,...
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men actor has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the upcoming film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re...
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic
It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
Ryan Reynolds to Resurrect as ‘Green Lantern’? James Gunn Debunks Shelved Rumors
Not only as Deadpool but Ryan Reynolds has also been the face of the DC Comics character, Green Lantern. In 2011, the film landed for fans to view, starring Ryan, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins. With the new DC bosses, while the universe is under the rebooting process, HBO Max was making the show for the DC character.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ proving so detestable the bot conspiracy is already underway
As recently as early October, Netflix subscribers and connoisseurs of the Continent alike were excited about the prospect of The Witcher: Blood Origin continuing the expansion of what the streaming service has designated as its marquee fantasy franchise. It would be the understatement of the year to say that isn’t...
Avengers: Endgame Director Pokes Fun On TikTok At MCU Fans Who Are Still Upset About Black Widow's Death
Extreme levels of not caring are apparent in this social media post from Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.
