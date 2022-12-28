Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
mynspr.org
Insurance hike concerns | Weekend storm outlook | Holiday culinary traditions
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Dec. 30. NSPR Headlines will be on break Monday, Jan. 2, and it will return Tuesday, Jan. 3. Butte County residents worry fire station closures could affect insurance rates. For the next four months, fire stations will temporarily...
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
actionnewsnow.com
Armed subject arrested after hours-long standoff
CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.
goldcountrymedia.com
Grass Valley felon arrested with firearms, imitation badges in North Auburn
A Grass Valley man was arrested Dec. 15 following a traffic stop in North Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 3:09 a.m. on Highway 49 at Dry Creek Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the driver’s person revealed two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
Comments / 0