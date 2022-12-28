ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico Tuesday

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters with the Chico Fire Department were able to contain a structure fire that was reported on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m., crews with the Chico Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2300 block of Ritchie Circle. Upon arrival at the scene,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sutter County Christmas night crash identified

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol released more information Tuesday after a deadly Christmas night crash in Sutter County. They say the deceased, identified as 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, was at fault in the head-on collision – and that both vehicles had empty containers of alcohol in them.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Armed subject arrested after hours-long standoff

CHICO, Calif. - A male armed suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff, Monday night, says the Chico police Department. On Dec. 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Chico PD says they received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of 2060 Amanda Way. Police say one of the reporting parties inferred that someone had shot through their front door into her apartment.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
GRIDLEY, CA

