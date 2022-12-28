Read full article on original website
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Rensselaer County, UPSEU land on contract
Rensselaer County leaders say they have reached a four-year contract agreement with the county's largest employee union.
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns, changing plea to guilty
Troy — Rensselaer County Republican elections board commissioner Jason Schofield resigned on Wednesday night, and will now plead guilty to federal charges of fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Schofield's change in plea was first reported by the Times Union. Schofield's attorney confirmed the change in plea to CBS6...
Albany woman arrested for DWI with BAC 3x legal limit
An Albany woman with a flat tire on Interstate-87 was discovered to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%.
Albany man arrested on warrant from October incident
Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen M. Drake II, 26 of Albany. Drake allegedly fled from police and threw an illegally possessed handgun out the window in an incident in October
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Governor Hochul signs bills to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether it’s buses, cars, or cyclists rolling along busy Capital Region roadways, room needs to be made for all walks of life. “It is an equity issue. Not everybody in Albany has a car. Not everyone can afford a car, and it’s very important that we aren’t making people go through […]
Suspect in court after Dec. 28 Hoosick Street stabbing
According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
Fight breaks out at Colonie Center, one arrested on weapons charges
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a man, following an investigation into a knife fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was...
Troy man pleads guilty in cocaine conspiracy case
A Troy man faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region.
Troy PD on lookout for armed Dollar General robber
Troy Police officers are on high alert Thursday after a man allegedly robbed the Dollar General on 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Suspect arraigned in deadly Albany shooting
The man accused in a deadly October Albany shooting was arraigned in Albany County Court on Wednesday. Laquan Fallen, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. Lewis was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Albany Origins of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
Construction there began in 1852 and the facility was dedicated in 1857. Albany’s Congressman Erastus Corning, the founder and first president of the New York Central Railroad, was instrumental in donating a high quality telescope and time-keeping system at the new Dudley Observatory in Albany. Each morning a worker...
