elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
WWEEK
Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates
Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
kezi.com
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
focushillsboro.com
The Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season Has Been Delayed
Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season: On the Oregon Coast, commercial crabbers are still waiting for the Dungeness crabbing season to begin so that they may begin their fishing operations. The start of the season, which was supposed to take place on December 1, has been pushed back because significant concentrations of the poisonous domoic acid have been found in crabs caught off the coast of Coos Bay.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Oregon winter storm: Portland area hit with high winds, outages
Note: Please check OregonLive’s home page for latest updates Tuesday evening. Final update of this article was 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy overnight rain and high winds have contributed to power outages, flooding and downed trees across the Portland metro region and the coast Tuesday. Drivers in the Portland area...
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
