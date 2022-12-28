ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Town by Town: December 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, a hefty check was presented to the Boys and Girls Club at Marcotte Ford. Bryan Marcotte, the founder and past president of the company passed in 2020. His daughter, Suzanne said her father lived his life with integrity, passion, and kindness. She said she is glad his legacy will now live on at the Boys and Girls Club, a place where Marcotte was a loyal donor and served on the Board of Directors.
Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering

WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

Families spending winter break at Springfield's Smead Arena ice rink

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Winter vacation week is leading some families to put on their skates and enjoy some time at the Smead Arena ice rink in Springfield. The Smead Arena is a public ice skating rink in Springfield. The arena is hosting public skating hours Monday through Friday this week...
Janna's Thursday Forecast

Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area. Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
