SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, a hefty check was presented to the Boys and Girls Club at Marcotte Ford. Bryan Marcotte, the founder and past president of the company passed in 2020. His daughter, Suzanne said her father lived his life with integrity, passion, and kindness. She said she is glad his legacy will now live on at the Boys and Girls Club, a place where Marcotte was a loyal donor and served on the Board of Directors.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO