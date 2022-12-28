Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 29
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, a hefty check was presented to the Boys and Girls Club at Marcotte Ford. Bryan Marcotte, the founder and past president of the company passed in 2020. His daughter, Suzanne said her father lived his life with integrity, passion, and kindness. She said she is glad his legacy will now live on at the Boys and Girls Club, a place where Marcotte was a loyal donor and served on the Board of Directors.
westernmassnews.com
Area businesses gear up for New Year’s Eve festivities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local businesses are preparing for New Year’s Eve. One local bar is preparing for a big hometown crowd, while Peter Pan Bus Lines is adding more trips to their schedule to accommodate the big number of people heading to the Times Square celebration. The...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. There was a lot of fun over at the Springfield Museums on Wednesday, celebrating Earth with a variety of activities. The event was called Planet Earth: You Are Here. Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s...
westernmassnews.com
Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
Westfield Virtual School started holiday season with in-person gathering
WESTFIELD — Just before school broke for the holidays, Westfield Virtual School students enjoyed an in-person school-wide gathering at the school’s offices on the fourth floor of the Westwood Building on North Elm Street in Westfield. Students from all grade levels and their families were welcomed to participate and create gingerbread houses, said school secretary Nicole Argiro.
Nonprofit donates vehicle to recovering Springfield artist
A Springfield artist has been donated a vehicle to help him with transportation troubles.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Everyone ok after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow. Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
spectrumnews1.com
Families spending winter break at Springfield's Smead Arena ice rink
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Winter vacation week is leading some families to put on their skates and enjoy some time at the Smead Arena ice rink in Springfield. The Smead Arena is a public ice skating rink in Springfield. The arena is hosting public skating hours Monday through Friday this week...
Dumpster fire in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was called to York Street Thursday night for a dumpster fire.
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Light magnified through snow globe cause of small fire in Easthampton
Easthampton firefighters were called to an apartment complex Thursday for a report of smoke inside one of the apartments.
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Amherst resident invited to Hollywood after winning international writers’ contest
An Amherst writer is getting her big break after becoming a winner in the 40th L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future contest.
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Nashes Mill Rd in Greenfield reopens following flooding and icy conditions. According to Greenfield Police, there was considerable damage to the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area. Town by Town: the Lorax, kinara lighting, and veterans memorial donation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
Comments / 0