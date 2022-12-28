Read full article on original website
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
PWMania
Possible Reason Why Triple H Decided to Drop the WWE 24/7 Title Gimmick
WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick during his podcast. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.”
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/28): Samoa Joe Vs. Wardlow For The AEW TNT Title, Death Triangle Vs. The Elite Match Six, More
Tonight's "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" emanates live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, just a short drive away from Denver. The final "Dynamite" of 2022 will see Samoa Joe defend the AEW TNT Championship against former champion Wardlow. "Mr. Mayhem" lost the TNT title to Joe at AEW Full Gear in a triple threat match that also involved Powerhouse Hobbs; Wardlow was not pinned or forced to submit during the bout. The 34-year-old will now look to regain the gold and exact revenge after his WarJoe tag team partner turned on him prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view.
PWMania
AEW Rampage: New Years Smash Results – December 30, 2022
All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the final Rampage of 2022. On tap for tonight’s AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women’s title against Kiera Hogan.
ComicBook
NJPW's Will Ospreay Provides Update on Contract Status, Interest in AEW or WWE
The professional wrestling world's eyes have been locked on Will Ospreay. The current IWGP United States Champion boasted six five-star (or higher) matches in 2022 alone while also venturing to the west for his AEW debut. In Tony Khan's promotion, Ospreay impressed with his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door bout against Orange Cassidy and his pair of AEW World Trios Titles tournament matches against Death Triangle and The Elite. In the latter, Ospreay had his long-awaited showdown with Kenny Omega, battling the Best Bout Machine for a couple of one-on-one encounters in the multi-man contest.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results from Toronto, Canada 12/30/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair (c) and Becky Lynch ended with in a no contest as Bayley interfered. Belair and Lynch double team Bayley and chased her away from the ring.
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt, Sting Gives Darby Allin A Pep Talk | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your post SmackDown and Rampage fight size update for December 30, 2022. - Bray Wyatt kicked off the show. He said he doesn't think of himself as a good person deep down, though he tries to be one. Wyatt stated that he doesn't regret much, but he regretted attacking a cameraman last week.He started to say sorry before LA Knight cut him off. Knight criticized Wyatt for attacking a cameraman. He said Wyatt was responsible for his attacks. Knight then wondered what happened to Wyatt, as he used to be a force. He told Wyatt he was a broken-down loser. Knight then vowed to take Wyatt out, and he mentioned the Royal Rumble. Wyatt responded by calling him an idiot and saying it's time he reminds the world how cruel he is. He then accepted the challenge. Uncle Howdy chimed in with another message, as he said "Revel in what you are" and "Embrace the dark." He then came to the ring and dropped Wyatt with the Sister Abigail.
PWMania
KiLynn King Says AEW Treating Her Like Bigger Name On Roster
KiLynn King recently appeared as a guest on the Putting You Over podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how she feels her hard work is paying off for her, as well as how AEW started treating her like a bigger name on the talent roster.
PWMania
Athena Comments On Wanting To Compete In An Intergender Match In AEW
“The Fallen Goddess” wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
nodq.com
WWE signs lucha libre star Dragon Lee to a contract
According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. James Kimball, WWE’s head of talent strategy and operations, issued a statement to ESPN…. “Dragon Lee is a tremendous talent that...
wrestlinginc.com
Minoru Suzuki Set To Work Major Non-NJPW Japan Tour
Last Friday, after almost 12 years as a consistent force in NJPW, Minoru Suzuki formally disbanded his Suzuki-gun stable, something that he had pledged to do nine days earlier during the final night of the World Tag League tour. With Suzuki-gun's last match ending with Suzuki himself putting over Zack Sabre Jr., who's long been positioned as his heir apparent, there was a sense of finality, and now it's looking like there's more to it than just the end of a storyline stable.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 1/2/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 2 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. Full spoilers are below:. * Hikaru Shida defeated an unknown Japanese wrestler. * Tony Nese and Josh Woods...
PWMania
Injury Updates on AEW Tag Team Stars
IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while injured. The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10 saw FTR lose the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match, and according to a recent report by Fightful Select, Harwood is still hurt from the match after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
