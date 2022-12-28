Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
KMPH.com
Dog rescued from canal in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A pup is now safe and with a full belly after being rescued from a canal in Tulare County. Multiple fire stations responded to Friant-Kern Canal near Avenue 40 and Road 184 in Earlimart. When they arrived, a German Shepherd was found near the bottom...
KMPH.com
Home invader and victim shootout, both dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD searches for missing teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday. Faith Makayla Turner, a Black girl who stands about 5 foot, 1 inch, was last seen in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue. The brown-eyed, black hair girl is considered at risk because she’s never run away before.
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect who stabbed 2 people in Terra Bella, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a double stabbing in Terra Bella, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced on Tuesday. Detectives identified Elias Mosqueda, 28, as the suspect in the incident. Officials say around two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by police […]
Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Bakersfield Now
2 women attempted to rob Valley Plaza vendor, struck them with gun: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two women accused of an attempted robbery and using a gun to assault a vendor at the Valley Plaza Mall from Dec. 23. Police said the two women pulled out a gun and pressed...
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Comments / 0