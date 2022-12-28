Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Murder After Stabbing Incident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred.
Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident
Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Troopers Arrest Milford Man for Shooting Incident
The Delaware State Police have arrested 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson of Milford, Delaware on numerous felony charges following a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Milford. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court regarding a subject shooting...
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Wilmington area early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:03 a.m., a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling southbound on Interstate 495. The Freightliner exited the travel lanes and came to a stop in the gore area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp to Route 141. At the time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495 and attempted to take the exit onto the ramp for Route 141. The Honda failed to remain within a lane of travel and entered the gore area. The front center of the Honda struck the rear right corner of the trailer in the gore area.
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Pennsylvania man struck and killed while crossing Route 1 near Lewes
A Pennsylvania man was struck and killed Dec. 30 while trying to cross Route 1 south of Postal Lane. The man, 62, of Glen Mills, Pa., was crossing Route 1 eastbound at 9:53 p.m. when he walked into the right lane of the roadway and into the path of a Silverado pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 1, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
