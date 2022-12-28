Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Citrus Bowl: Purdue football vs. LSU betting odds, time, TV
Purdue football will meet LSU in the Citrus Bowl. The Boilermakers (8-5) won the Big Ten West and lost to No. 2 (College Football Playoff) Michigan in the conference championship game. No. 16 LSU (9-4) lost to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Jeff Brohm has left Purdue after...
NOLA.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Loses Defensive Analyst To Big Ten Program
LSU defensive analyst Antonio Fenelus has been hired as the defensive backs coach at Illinois after spending two years in Baton Rouge, according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Fenelus will reunite with Bret Bielema, who he played under when he was a defensive back at Wisconsin.
Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 2): There's Purdue On Top, But Then What?
Purdue has been the one true constant this season, and everyone behind them has shown some warts so far. It's a jumbled mess, but we try to sort it all our in our second Big Ten Power Rankings through the games of Dec. 28. Here they are, from No. 1 to No. 14.
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: LSU Departs Baton Rouge And Arrives In Orlando For The Citrus Bowl
There are no games on Sunday therefore Monday is NY6 games. Lester, you may be thinking of the Orange Bowl instead of the Citrus Bowl.
nwahomepage.com
Mike Neighbors talks about 69-45 loss to LSU
Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring …. Fort Smith’s New Year’s Ball Drop returns to bring in 2023. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day …. Arkansas State Parks invites public to First Day Hikes. Washington County jail sticks with Karas Health...
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White standout scores 1,000th point
An E.D. White standout reached a massive career benchmark this week, scoring her 1,000th career point. Lady Cardinals junior Caroline Adams reached the milestone in E.D. White's recent game against St. Thomas More. Adams is a multi-year standout for E.D. White who is one of the most prolific players in...
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head
Wind and solar technologies often dominate the conversation on curbing the high cost of fossil fuels and their detrimental greenhouse gas emissions. Another less prominent and far simpler application could have a significant impact on the energy and climate crises. The potential solution, almost as old as time itself, is used instinctually by animals and […] The post A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Streets closing due to flooding in City of Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0