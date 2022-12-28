ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rachel Smith
4d ago

yes they are amphibians. it takes heat to rejuvenate the lil guys and frogs are the same. Their heart rate goes down to a slow beat barely recordable and when the heat kicks up it brings them back.

denisesanger.com

North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023

Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?

Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care

Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter

This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

COVID-19 cases in Florida increase by thousands over holidays

COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. Between...
FLORIDA STATE
waltonoutdoors.com

Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5

Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
FLORIDA STATE

