Stuck in Juarez: Migrants face more uncertainty after Supreme Court leaves Title 42 in place

By Heriberto Perez
 2 days ago
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Migrants from different Central and South American countries now face uncertainty after the Supreme Court on Tuesday left Title 42 in place temporarily.

After this announcement, some migrants will now have to stay in Mexico. Some remain hopeful, and others are discouraged.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants that barely arrived on Wednesday or a couple of days before; some just learned today about the status of Title 42.

They hope Title 42 will be lifted, and others are willing to try a safe crossing with their families.

Jessica, a mother of two, said this is sad for her and her kids; she asked for help because she knows her kids will suffer.

They plan to keep trying to cross because she and her husband plan to work for their family.

Title 42 is the public health emergency order used during the Trump era and continued during the Biden Administration to expel migrants without giving them a chance to apply for asylum, citing health concerns.

