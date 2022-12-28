Altoona church to host free community dinner
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona will be holding a free community dinner and residents are welcome.
The free dinner will consist of rigatoni with meatballs, dinner rolls, salad and a dessert. During the dinner, there will also be a special Christmas music program provided by a local musician named Tom Smith.
Latest Posts
- Union: ‘Perfect storm’ exposed Southwest problems
- Man charged for selling gun used in shooting death of Altoona teen
- Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
- Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
- Afghan withdrawal left Biden frustrated, sleepless: book
The church is located at 315 40th Street in Altoona. If you have any questions about the event you may call the church’s office staff at 814 – 944 – 2894.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0