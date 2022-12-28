Altoona church to host free community dinner

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona will be holding a free community dinner and residents are welcome.

The free dinner will consist of rigatoni with meatballs, dinner rolls, salad and a dessert. During the dinner, there will also be a special Christmas music program provided by a local musician named Tom Smith.

The church is located at 315 40th Street in Altoona. If you have any questions about the event you may call the church’s office staff at 814 – 944 – 2894.

