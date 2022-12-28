ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Bay Net

Juvenile Charged For Burglary At The Smoke Shack

EDGEWATER, Md. – On December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded for a commercial burglary at the Smoke Shack located at 196 Mayo Road in Edgewater. A witness gave a suspect description and direction of travel of the suspect, who was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.
EDGEWATER, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
BEL AIR, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
BOWIE, MD
wnav.com

Shots Fired Report in Severn Yields An Arrest

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1600 block of Severn Run Court for shots being fired. The victim reported that Terrance Brown shot a handgun at him several times. The suspect exited the rear of the residence in an apparent attempt to escape and was placed under arrest.
SEVERN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Robbery in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Hit and run arrest in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a hit and run accident last week in North Stafford. On December 23rd at 5:52 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. The evidence revealed a westbound GMC truck struck the rear of a Ford Fusion at the traffic signal. The impact of the crash forced the Ford Fusion into the rear of an Infiniti sedan. The driver of the truck reversed from the accident scene and then continued westbound around the damaged vehicles.
STAFFORD, VA
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

