Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scammers Impersonating Deputies
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Recently, citizens have reported receiving fraudulent calls claiming to be law enforcement officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, demanding money or gift cards with the threat of arrests. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the agency does not solicit...
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged For Burglary At The Smoke Shack
EDGEWATER, Md. – On December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded for a commercial burglary at the Smoke Shack located at 196 Mayo Road in Edgewater. A witness gave a suspect description and direction of travel of the suspect, who was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspect In California Area
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the female pictured in a burglary to motor vehicles investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 10:50 pm, the suspect walked through several neighborhoods in the California area, checking vehicles for unlocked doors.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred yesterday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.
Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately
A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say. Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Jones...
Maryland State Police Join Search For Endangered 'Critically Missing' St. Mary's County Man
Maryland State Police have joined the search for a man who was reported missing earlier this month out of St. Mary’s County. An alert was issued by the agency for James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, who was reported missing the state police on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and has not been heard from or seen by friends or family since Sunday, Dec. 11.
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Bay Net
State Police Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area...
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
wnav.com
Shots Fired Report in Severn Yields An Arrest
On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1600 block of Severn Run Court for shots being fired. The victim reported that Terrance Brown shot a handgun at him several times. The suspect exited the rear of the residence in an apparent attempt to escape and was placed under arrest.
rockvillenights.com
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
fredericksburg.today
Hit and run arrest in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a hit and run accident last week in North Stafford. On December 23rd at 5:52 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. The evidence revealed a westbound GMC truck struck the rear of a Ford Fusion at the traffic signal. The impact of the crash forced the Ford Fusion into the rear of an Infiniti sedan. The driver of the truck reversed from the accident scene and then continued westbound around the damaged vehicles.
Hopes Crushed After Man Jumped By Teens Who Claimed To Have His Missing Dog
Police are looking for a group of Maryland teens who assaulted and robbed a man after claiming they had found his lost dog, authorities say. A group of five teen boys jumped the 43-year-old victim after calling him to the area of Stilllmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn, claiming they had his missing dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are asking the public to help them identify two suspects wanted in connection with a murder that occurred on Monday. At around 5 pm on Monday, the two men were seen at the Mondawmin train station shortly after 22-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed. In order to identify two individuals who were at the scene during the shooting, the homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance. One of the men was wearing all black, whereas the other wore blue jeans, a black coat, eyeglasses, a tan hoodie, and a The post Do you know them? Baltimore police seeking to identify two in connection with train station murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
