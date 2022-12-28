ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos

The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday

Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday

Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game

A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul ...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out nine assists

Smart finished Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes. Smart didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 15 shots to score 17 points, but he still salvaged his fantasy day due to his nine assists. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in seven consecutive games and is averaging 11.4 points per game with 7.0 dimes, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in December.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Friday

Ingram (toe) is listed as out for Friday's game versus the 76ers. Ingram will miss his 16th straight game Friday with a left toe sprain. The star forward's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday's matchup with Memphis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

