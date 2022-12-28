Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
NBC Sports
Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: The Jays win battle of star duos
The Boston Celtics exacted revenge on the Los Angeles Clippers with a hard-fought win on Thursday night. After falling to the Clippers in L.A. earlier this month, the C's treated the TD Garden crowd to a 116-110 triumph in the rematch. The victory extends their win streak to four games and gets the bitter taste out of their mouths from their three-game losing skid to begin the homestand.
3 Sixers coaches in attendance of Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their four-game road trip when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. With two days off since their last contest, a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, some of the coaches took in the Pelicans game on Wednesday. New Orleans hosted the Minnesota...
Doc Rivers upset with Sixers' defense, turnovers in loss to Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers have followed up an 8-game winning streak with a 2-game skid now following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. They played well offensively shooting 56%, but their defense let them down and they turned the ball over too many times. They allowed Pelicans guard...
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Clippers And Celtics Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla questionable for Clippers game with corneal abrasions
BOSTON — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Clippers because of corneal abrasions, according to the team. Mazzulla suffered the injury during a recent pickup game, which also forced him to sit out Tuesday’s win over the Rockets. Mazzulla was a late...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers (21-15) visit the Boston Celtics (25-10) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Celtics prediction and pick. Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and now resides in fourth place in...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kawhi Leonard explains how Toronto fans influenced decision to play against Raptors instead of Pistons
Kawhi Leonard has been sitting out the Clippers' back-to-back sets in order to manage his knee injury and stay healthy for a potentially long postseason run. So when Los Angeles had games in Detroit and Toronto scheduled to be played on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Leonard had a choice to make.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers Game
A pair of dimes from Marcus Smart, an emphatic Robert Williams rejection, and Derrick White's denying Paul George at the rim headline the top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Clippers game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum Boston generated 14 points in the paint in the first frame. Here, Paul ...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hands out nine assists
Smart finished Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Clippers with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes. Smart didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 15 shots to score 17 points, but he still salvaged his fantasy day due to his nine assists. The veteran point guard has dished out six or more assists in seven consecutive games and is averaging 11.4 points per game with 7.0 dimes, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in December.
Yardbarker
The Latest on Joe Mazzulla and Who's in and Out for Round 2 Between the Celtics and Clippers
Damon Stoudamire will coach the Celtics for the second-straight game. The former seventh-overall pick and Rookie of the Year was a late substitute for interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla, saying after Boston's 126-102 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, he "found out, probably with about ten on the clock." And as...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Friday
Ingram (toe) is listed as out for Friday's game versus the 76ers. Ingram will miss his 16th straight game Friday with a left toe sprain. The star forward's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday's matchup with Memphis.
