For everyone wondering why Scoot Harris isn’t signing many free agents and seems to be taking flyers on many reclamation projects, it could be part of his 2 draft strategy. Unlike the other three leagues, baseball doesn’t really have a tanking strategy. There’s no such thing as a "can’t miss prospect" but landing in the top 3 in baseball does actually provide some high upside bats that usually make the big leagues. With that said, the Tiger’s will have a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft in 2023 and with the Tiger’s adding no bats thus far, a top lottery pick is in the cards for the draft in 2024.

2 DAYS AGO