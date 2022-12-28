Read full article on original website
I'm surprised that Scott Harris was still on the lookout for more players. Isn't his wedding and honeymoon looming soon?. Nevin is just 25, has about 64 games major league experience, and might just prove to be the new Tigers' third baseman. Perhaps he and Kriedler platoon. Perhaps its just a matter of competition between them.
Well here we are, we have gotten very little in the way of transactions. I wanted a big signing, but never truly expected one. Honestly at this point, with what is left, should we sign anyone? Lets run down best case and worst case scenarios. Lets start with the elephant...
For everyone wondering why Scoot Harris isn’t signing many free agents and seems to be taking flyers on many reclamation projects, it could be part of his 2 draft strategy. Unlike the other three leagues, baseball doesn’t really have a tanking strategy. There’s no such thing as a "can’t miss prospect" but landing in the top 3 in baseball does actually provide some high upside bats that usually make the big leagues. With that said, the Tiger’s will have a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft in 2023 and with the Tiger’s adding no bats thus far, a top lottery pick is in the cards for the draft in 2024.
Bigger bases, and slightly shorter distances between bases. More green lights, fewer red lights for baserunners. Less radical shifting and no more roving infielders or 4 OF alignments. 5-6-3 DPs will be uncommon again. Fewer pitcher step offs and pickoff attempts...more pitchouts and back picks?. No more loitering on the...
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Demani Richardson is back for 2023 with the Aggies' secondary.
The Arizona Cardinals opted to start David Blough over Trace McSorley this week, a move that may have given them some food for thought heading into the offseason.
College football bowl season moves into the new year with a quartet of games set for Monday, including the ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois. Mississippi State comes into the matchup in the wake of tragedy after the sudden death of former head coach Mike Leach, but the school ...
