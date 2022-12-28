Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists.

At the Tulsa Inaugural Ball on Friday, January 6th, Bixby native and country music star Corey Kent will perform at the BOK Center, and at the ball in Enid on Saturday, January 7th, Josh Meloy is slated to perform.

“It was really important for us to bring in local artists to come in and celebrate with us,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma has such a rich history of country music.”

Stitt said the door was open to many options, but it seemed most appropriate to highlight local talent at this high-profile event in the state’s political circles.

FOX23 featured Kent this month highlighting his rise to fame and his growing career. The 28-year-old rose to fame after appearing on the national TV talent show The Voice in 2015.

Because he is staying in the job, Stitt said there really hasn’t been any downtime or transition between the end of the campaign and preparing for his second term.

“For me really it was just getting back to work ‘cause I’ve been doing this for four years now,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma City ball is sold out, and people are being encouraged to attend the inaugural balls in Tulsa and Enid where tickets are still available.

“We wanted to have an event in Tulsa where it all started, and we think also having an event up there will better serve the people who live in the northeastern part of the state,” Stitt said about his Tulsa area ties.

In the tradition of previous gubernatorial inaugural balls, attendees are set to get some mementos including a collector’s plate similar to ones given out during previous administrations.

Tickets for Tulsa and Enid are on sale at this link. Oklahoma City is sold out.

