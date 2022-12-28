Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
The heartbreaking history that pushed Dennis Eckersley’s daughter away from family
Alexandra Eckersley’s long history with mental illness played a significant role in her becoming homeless and estranged from her adoptive parents, Nancy and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Alexandra made headlines this week after Manchester police allegedly discovered her newborn baby boy unclothed and freezing in 18-degree weather in a dark wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday. The 26-year-old, who remains hospitalized after giving birth in the woods, was initially facing one count of felony reckless after allegedly lying about the baby’s whereabouts during a police search. On Tuesday, Alexandra was arraigned over the phone and informed...
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley is facing charges for allegedly leaving newborn in the woods
The daughter of Dennis Eckersley is facing charges for allegedly leaving her newborn baby in the woods in freezing cold temperatures, reports The Boston Globe.
'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death
(CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...
“Heartbreaking”: Eckersley family speaks out after daughter gives birth in woods, faces charges
MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s family calls the circumstances that led to his daughter’s arrest “heartbreaking” after she allegedly misled investigators about the location of her newborn son she delivered inside a tent in the bitterly cold New Hampshire woods. “We are utterly devastated by...
Dennis Eckersley, family release statement after daughter's newborn child found abandoned in the woods
Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his family say they are “utterly devastated” after daughter's newborn baby was found alone in the woods.
Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed.
Mom of 5 Dies After Fire Pit Accident That Also Severely Injured Son, 11: 'It's Unimaginable,' Says Husband
Nicole Foltz, who suffered burns on nearly 100% of her body, died after a backyard fire pit accident last month, while her son spent 12 days in the hospital A mother of five died after a fire pit accident in her Florida backyard last month, which also severely injured her 11-year-old son. Now, her community is rallying together to help support her family. Nicole Foltz, 38, was spending time with family and friends by an outside fire on Nov. 14 when the tragedy took place, according to Fox...
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?
Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
North Carolina man pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A North Carolina man accused of killing a 5-year-old boy in the street has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty and accepting a sentence of life in prison.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
NYC man allegedly told his 3 kids to "keep your seat belt on" before running over wife with SUV and stabbing her
A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes. Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents...
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
Video Shows New England Mother Fending Off Raccoon That Attacked Daughter
A surveillance video shows a New England mother fending off a raccoon that attacked her young daughter.
NECN
Eckersley Family ‘In Complete Shock,' Asks People to Withhold Judgment About Daughter
The family of the woman who allegedly abandoned her premature baby in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a cold winter night after Christmas has released a statement expressing shock over the situation and gratitude for first responders. Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of Baseball Hall of...
‘Mom of the year’ heroically saves daughter from ‘rabid’ raccoon in wild video
She took out the trash-panda. A courageous Connecticut woman is being hailed as “mom of the year” online after heroically rescuing her daughter from a vicious raccoon that latched onto her leg. A video of her deed has amassed 16.6 million views on Twitter as users laud her bravery in the face of a ferocious beast. “I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” Logan Kelsey MacNamara told Storyful while recounting the “unprovoked” attack, which occurred last week...
WCVB
Eckersley family 'utterly devastated' after daughter gives birth in woods, misleads investigators
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of initially misleading New Hampshire first responders about the location of a baby she delivered in a frigid tent in the woods says in a statement they are "utterly devastated" and grateful for those who saved the "innocent newborn boy."
Trail of blood found after 20-year-old Virginia father disappeared
Blood was found in the abandoned car of a 20-year-old Virginia father who has been missing for a week. His mother says the young man vanished a few days before Christmas, after he left the house and said he would be back in five to ten minutes for a planned date. NBC's Valerie Castro reports. Dec. 29, 2022.
Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday
For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Move Event Just to Please Chef Wife of Son
Of the many relationships a person will encounter in their life, one of the more complicated is considered to be the in-law relationship they have to navigate with the parents of their spouse.
NBC News
569K+
Followers
64K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0