(CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO