Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
pethelpful.com
Cat Serves As Foster Brother to Baby Squirrel and We Can't Take It
If it weren't for TikTok, we don't think we would've known so many different animals befriend each other. Every once in a while we'll come across a video that blows us away. Like how are these two completely different creatures so at ease with each other?
pethelpful.com
Funny Cat Feeds Bernese Mountain Puppies Treats in Irresistible Video
If you have multiple pets, you are always thankful for any help you can get in their care. Between feeding, walking, and cleaning up after them, it seems there is always something that has to be done. That's why TikTok account holder @Kirstiemerson probably isn't too mad at her cat, because he's helping to take care of these adorable Bernese Mountain Dog puppies!
2022’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Names in America
There are two key things that go into getting the perfect pet. The first is finding the right animal with just the right temperament to fit in with what you've got going on at your house. The second thing is finding the perfect name, even if that means changing the...
10 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Discover these 10 facts about orange tabby cats from their warm and loving personalities to their connection with red-headed humans
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
pethelpful.com
Tutorial for Building 'Feral Cat Shelters' Is a True Holiday Gift
In the United States, at any given time there are approximately 70 million stray cats that live outside. Not only are these cats in danger from lack of food, veterinary care, predators, and getting hit by cars, during the winter the extreme temperatures put them at risk of freezing to death.
Cat behaviourist reveals what your feline's go-to spot reveals about them
Cat behaviourist Roger Tabor, from Essexm, told the BBC that felines drawn to busy spots are are in the minority - as they have evolved to be wary of people to ensure their safety.
a-z-animals.com
12 Cutest Types of Dog Breeds
Finding the cutest canine can be a tough task, as there are so many adorable dog breeds around the world. In addition, it all depends on the person’s preference; for example, do they like small dogs or big dogs? Are they drawn to long-haired pooches, or do they prefer pups with shorter coats? And besides their adorable physical appearance, do these breeds have good personalities? To find out more about the 12 cutest types of dog breeds, and which one would be the perfect companion for you, continue reading.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can't be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn't sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren't the only ones.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Companionship Provides Comfort for Lonely Senior Dog in Her Final Days
Friendship might seem like it's all about hanging out or goofing around, but it can be a great source of comfort and love, too. Miko the senior dog and her new best friend Harlequin are the perfect example! After Miko became depressed when her sister passed away, introducing the precious tortoiseshell cat changed absolutely everything,
pethelpful.com
Mini Cow 'Hiding' Her Ears Is the Definition of Adorable
We all know that trends come and go on the Internet as well as in the world of pets. For a while, doodle breeds of dogs reigned supreme. Then we saw a lot of people falling in love with French Bulldogs. Now it seems everywhere we look someone is getting an absolutely adorable floofy mini-cow and we can't help but swoon over these precious babies even though we have no idea where we would keep one. Can they live in a bathtub? Asking for a friend.
Upworthy
Dad documents two little girls yelling compliments at strangers, and it's hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Having someone scream at you as you pass by them on the street is never a good feeling. Well, if you were being shouted at while passing the house of kids' musician Bret Turner's house, it might actually be the highlight of your day. Turner, who's also a writer, and teacher, posted on Twitter about his 5-year-old daughter and her friend shouting compliments at strangers. Yes, you heard that right. Compliments. They didn't have any other way to do it though. It was during the pandemic and the kids wanted to spread some joy and decided to compliment strangers to pass time. They had to maintain an appropriate social distance of 6 feet, so it meant they had to scream compliments at those who passed by and it's the most wholesome thing ever.
pethelpful.com
Sneaky Cat Has Funniest Way of Hitching a Ride in Parents' Car
TikTok account holder @Irispapyrus were just on their way to do one of the worst chores ever - washing and drying clothes at a laundromat- and their beautiful black cat decided there was no way mom and dad were doing that without them. So it did what any cat would do, which is hide in the laundry hamper and then make itself known to its parents when they were well on their way.
Family is in Complete Stitches After Messing Up Their Christmas Eve Cookies
At least they got a good laugh!
pethelpful.com
Persian Cat Celebrates the Holidays Just Chilling Out in the Pool
Minki is an absolutely gorgeous rescue Persian cat who belongs to TikTok account holder @TheZenKitty and Minki celebrated the holidays in the best way possible, especially considering how horrific the storms were over the last few weeks for most of the country. Minki didn't have to worry about the snow and cold, because they were living their best life relaxing in a pool, you know, like umm.. most cats do.
Mom Weeps Over Husband Painting Daughter’s Nails and Honestly, We Get It
“That’s a good man, Savannah.”
pethelpful.com
Gigantic Pet Rabbit Is The Sweetest Cuddle Bunny Ever
Get ready to add another animal to your "OH MY GOSH I WANT ONE!" list because TikTok account holder @Tatianadobos338 recently posted a video of their gigantic rabbit and yup, oh my gosh we want one. Some comments are suggesting that the type of rabbit is a Flemish Hare, and if so they can grow to be up to 22 pounds!
catster.com
Purple Leash Project
In the United States, one in three women and one in four men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. For those with pets, leaving an abuser can be difficult, as only 15% of U.S. domestic violence shelters allow pets. Almost half of abuse survivors will delay leaving an abuser if they can’t bring their pet with them to a shelter.
