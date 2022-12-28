The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation are seeking middle and high school students to enter the 2023 Yom HaShoah V’Hagvurah Creative Arts Contest. This year’s theme is the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising. Students are asked to explore topics such as what the uprising would have looked like, how it was documented and if there are relevant connections to be made or lessons to be learned today through their artwork or poetry.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO