ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 13

Kim Kelley
2d ago

So the dad was apparently aware of the online relationship between his young teenager and an adult but he didn't restrict access to electronics? Thank goodness the kid was found safe. I know this is an unpopular opinion but parents need to stop being afraid of making their kids angry and start parenting.

Reply
17
Chris McCord
2d ago

maybe parents should be aware of who the children are talking to. not sorry for the parents, ecstatic they found the child before something bad happened.

Reply
7
Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
8newsnow.com

Man found dead after kayaking accident at Arizona lake

The 55-year-old man’s body was found Monday at Lake Havasu, a day after rescuers found a man in the lake who said the two were kayaking together when their boats capsized. Man found dead after kayaking accident at Arizona …. The 55-year-old man’s body was found Monday at Lake...
ARIZONA STATE
ksl.com

Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah

COVE FORT — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semitrucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove Fort, near the I-70 interchange. At one point, UDOT said the backup caused delays of three hours.
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy