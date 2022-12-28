Read full article on original website
Kim Kelley
2d ago
So the dad was apparently aware of the online relationship between his young teenager and an adult but he didn't restrict access to electronics? Thank goodness the kid was found safe. I know this is an unpopular opinion but parents need to stop being afraid of making their kids angry and start parenting.
Reply
17
Chris McCord
2d ago
maybe parents should be aware of who the children are talking to. not sorry for the parents, ecstatic they found the child before something bad happened.
Reply
7
Related
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
KSNB Local4
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho
Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
WTHI
Indiana man facing death penalty charge wants to represent himself in court
RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself. Phillip Lee was charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year. Lee is accused...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
8newsnow.com
Man found dead after kayaking accident at Arizona lake
The 55-year-old man’s body was found Monday at Lake Havasu, a day after rescuers found a man in the lake who said the two were kayaking together when their boats capsized. Man found dead after kayaking accident at Arizona …. The 55-year-old man’s body was found Monday at Lake...
The Craziest, Wildest & Downright Weirdest Arizona Stories We Found In 2022
Unhinged criminals, creepy snake encounters, and insane weather phenomena are all part of the line-up.
ksl.com
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
COVE FORT — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semitrucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove Fort, near the I-70 interchange. At one point, UDOT said the backup caused delays of three hours.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Comments / 13