WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
WCAX
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty to wire fraud
Kirk and Terry Bosworth spend a lot of quality time together. The father and son volunteers deliver “Meals on Wheels.”. Snow problem or no problem? Resorts concerned as ski season heats up. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the WCAX Weather Team, Vermont’s winters have warmed an average of...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating death of man found in truck in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a pickup truck in Walden. Investigators said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive 52-year-old man in a truck on the side of Route 15. The man's name was...
newportdispatch.com
Police warn of phone scam targeting Vermonters
MONTPELIER — Police are warning Vermonters about a phone scam targeting the holiday season. Vermont State Police say that they neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WCAX
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WRGB
Vermont State Police alert the public to phone scams
VERMONT (WRGB) — During this holiday season, the Vermont State Police would like to take the opportunity to remind Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone...
Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges
Richard Blackmer, who has ongoing criminal charges in Bennington County, is accused of taking close to $100,000 from two New York women in violation of court orders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges.
Bad To Worse: Stranded Driver Gets Help, Then Handcuffs From Troopers In Capital Region
A broken down car was just the beginning for a Capital Region man whose Christmas went from bad to worse and ended with him in handcuffs.State Police in Saratoga County were called shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of a disabled vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau.Th…
Man Nabbed For DWI In Town Of Ulster With Child In Car, State Police Say
A routine traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated while driving with his 12-year-old child. The incident took place in Ulster County on I-87 around 11:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in the town of Ulster. According to New York State Police,...
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
newscentermaine.com
Two NH residents face drug trafficking charges
Brandon Corliss and Danielle Lemay were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Corliss also faces an OUI.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
mynbc5.com
Increase of police presence to be seen on roadways during New Year's Eve weekend
Vt. — New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest travel nights of the year, and there will be increased law enforcement presence out on the roads, monitoring traffic throughout the holiday weekend. The Northern Vermont highway safety director, Lieutenant Allen Fortin, says there will be increased...
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
