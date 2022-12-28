ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WNYT

Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence

A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Police warn of phone scam targeting Vermonters

MONTPELIER — Police are warning Vermonters about a phone scam targeting the holiday season. Vermont State Police say that they neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone claiming...
VERMONT STATE
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
WCAX

Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
WRGB

Vermont State Police alert the public to phone scams

VERMONT (WRGB) — During this holiday season, the Vermont State Police would like to take the opportunity to remind Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails, or by any other means. If you are contacted by someone...
VERMONT STATE
Boston

Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Two NH residents face drug trafficking charges

Brandon Corliss and Danielle Lemay were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Corliss also faces an OUI.
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

