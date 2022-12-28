The grain board is lower with wheat the loss leader, currently down 14 cents with corn down 3 and soy down 2 cents. Funds remain a big-short in wheat and after the 60 cent move off the lows, odds favor a re-test of the lows. Corn has staged an impressive move upward which was not expected by me. I consider the long-term fundamentals bearish and fear that elevated corn prices are about to drop down hard and search out a new, lower trading range ahead of the 2023 growing season. Large crops in South America, poor to very poor export demand, declining fertilizer prices and expectations for increased corn acreage next spring and what appears to be a changing weather pattern in the U.S. are my reasons for being bearish. I recommend holding all bearish positions at least until after the Jan crop report and then we’ll re-evaluate.

2 DAYS AGO