Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Parks Department is ready to recycle some Christmas trees.

Officials say people can drop off their real Christmas trees, not their artificial ones, at Newman Park for them to collect until late January.

Parks Department officials say they will take the trees and will either turn them into mulch or turn them into fish habitats .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).