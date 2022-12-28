Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Parks Department is ready to recycle some Christmas trees.
Officials say people can drop off their real Christmas trees, not their artificial ones, at Newman Park for them to collect until late January.Vanderburgh County Christmas tree recycling program not happening
Parks Department officials say they will take the trees and will either turn them into mulch or turn them into fish habitats .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
