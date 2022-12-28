ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Parks Department is ready to recycle some Christmas trees.

Officials say people can drop off their real Christmas trees, not their artificial ones, at Newman Park for them to collect until late January.

Vanderburgh County Christmas tree recycling program not happening

Parks Department officials say they will take the trees and will either turn them into mulch or turn them into fish habitats .

