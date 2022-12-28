El Paso woman says man punched her, held knife to her throat before SWAT standoff

El Paso police have identified a man arrested after a SWAT standoff earlier this week.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Pebble Hills Regional Command Center officers responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita Way after a call of a domestic assault in progress.

As officers arrived, they met with a 33-year-old woman from East El Paso and her four children, ages 16, 11, 7 and 1.

The woman alleged that Hector Miguel Garcia, 36, of East El Paso had punched her and had held a knife to her throat while holding her 1-year-old baby, police said in a news release.

Officers learned that Garcia had a handgun and a knife but had stayed in the home when the victim and her children left, police said. At 2 a.m., the Special Weapons and Tactics team was called out to help Pebble Hills officers with the suspect, who was refusing to leave the house.

Continued attempts to make contact with Garcia went on for several more hours.

At one point, Garcia came out the rear of the residence, yelled at officers who had surrounded the home, and quickly went back inside, police said.

When the suspect continued to refuse to come out, the SWAT team deployed chemical agents that forced Garcia to exit through a window and surrender to officers.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and previous warrants for his arrest. Bond was set at $50,000. Jail records show he still was being held Wednesday.