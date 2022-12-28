ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football quarterback update: Nico Iamaleava is Cade Klubnik in Orange Bowl practice and more

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
MIAMI – Nico Iamaleava isn’t a prima donna. Joe Milton isn’t the 2023 starter yet. Tayven Jackson faces stiff competition. And Tennessee likely won’t add a quarterback from the transfer portal soon.

Now you’re up to speed on the Vols’ quarterback situation.

Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle provided context to a competition that’s already under way as No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) prepares to play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

A news conference Wednesday was reserved for Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. But with Alex Golesh recently being named coach of South Florida, Halzle was the replacement at the event.

Here are the key takeaways from Halzle on the quarterback situation that will garner headlines all offseason.

Nico Iamaleava playing role of Cade Klubnik in practice

Iamaleava, the first five-star quarterback to sign with Tennessee since 2002, is playing the part of Clemson’s five-star quarterback in practice.

Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee and joined bowl practices, but he can’t play in the game. He is running the scout team as Cade Klubnik, the highly touted freshman who will start for Clemson.

Iamaleava is the No. 4 player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite ratings. Klubnik was the No. 4 player in the 2022 class.

Halzle said Iamaleava has flashed his talent with the scout team. But he’s also asked countless questions in game preparation.

“He wants to learn. He wants to know why we’re doing stuff,” Halzle said. “He’s not eligible to play, but he’s asking questions about the game plan. Why are we doing this? What’s that safety doing here? He’s got a curious mind, and that’s going to be a real benefit for him.”

Nico Iamaleava isn't a prima donna

Halzle said people could have a misconception about Iamaleava.

After all, he’s a blue-chip prospect with 152,000 followers on Instagram, a charismatic personality and reportedly a lucrative deal for his name, image and likeness.

“I see how (a misconception) could be a thought from people – that they think he’s maybe bigger than the program,” Halzle said. “But that’s not (the case). Spend two minutes talking to him. He’s just a normal kid.

“He does TikTok videos with guys in the lobby. He’s just a normal young guy.”

Tennessee hasn't made Iamaleava available for interviews. Expect that to occur in spring practice.

Most five-star quarterbacks can’t start immediately. Halzle said Iamaleava won’t fuel fans’ impatience to see him in the lineup.

“He’s wired correctly for that,” Halzle said. “He doesn’t think of himself differently. And I think that will probably help a little bit because he won’t be out there stoking any of that (impatience).”

It will be an open competition in 2023

Milton will start the Orange Bowl after serving as the backup to Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL. Jackson, a freshman, recently returned to practice from an upper-body injury. And Iamaleava has joined the fold.

Halzle said all three were told that they’ll compete this offseason for the starting job. Their recruit ratings won’t be a factor.

“For all the hype that goes into recruiting and who has the experience and this and that reason, our job in the eight or nine months leading up to (the season) is, ‘Who gives Tennessee the best chance to win on Saturdays in the fall?’ ” Halzle said. “We’ll make a decision and go.”

Joe Milton can earn 2023 head-start in Orange Bowl

Milton can take the early lead in next season’s quarterback competition if he plays well in the Orange Bowl. Halzle said that’s obvious enough, but he’s not going to point it out to Milton.

“We’ll have a quarterback competition,” Halzle said. “But does (the bowl game) weigh in? Absolutely, because what you do on the field matters.”

Milton has completed 63% of his passes for 720 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions this season. He would be the safe pick because he knows the offense better than Jackson and Iamaleava.

Halzle said that will be considered, but it won’t be the only factor.

“There is (a risk with playing inexperienced quarterbacks),” Halzle said. “But that’s our job as coaches to try to mitigate that and see who gives you the best chance to go win a game on Saturdays in the fall.”

Vols might not add a transfer quarterback in winter

Tennessee almost ran out of quarterbacks this season because of injuries to Hooker and Jackson. So adding another one through the transfer portal makes sense.

Halzle was asked if the 2023 competition would only include quarterbacks currently on the roster. He said, “Yeah, we have a really good quarterback room.”

That indicates that Tennessee might not get a transfer quarterback in the winter. Players can enter the portal until Jan. 18. It opens again in May after spring practice.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

