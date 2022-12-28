ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
POTTSTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Slot Machine Player Risks Santa’s Wrath

VALLEY FORGE PA – There’s a lump of coal – and maybe a criminal complaint – potentially awaiting a gaming guest at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., who maybe won’t make Santa’s “good” Christmas list next year. The player,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

