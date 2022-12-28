Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has numerous ways to welcome 2023.Photo byiStock. Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner.
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
fox29.com
Officials: 5 rushed to hospital, 2 homes completely collapse after apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Fire officials say they believe a gas explosion sparked what turned out to be a terrifying New Year's morning leaving 5 people in the hospital and two homes completely destroyed. About 100 firefighters, medics, chiefs and support staff responded to the 3500 block of Miller Street just before...
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
"Freeze Frame of A Frozen Frame"Photo byNate Hawes. An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Bucks County Officials Warn of Growing Trend of Retail Price Inaccuracies
The Bucks County government is warning residents of a recent trend of retailers selling goods for a higher price than they should. Alicia Roberts wrote about the trend for CBS Philadelphia. Bucks County officials are warning residents of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies at some of the major...
sanatogapost.com
Casino Slot Machine Player Risks Santa’s Wrath
VALLEY FORGE PA – There’s a lump of coal – and maybe a criminal complaint – potentially awaiting a gaming guest at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., who maybe won’t make Santa’s “good” Christmas list next year. The player,...
Gas Explosion Covers Port Richmond In Debris, Destroys Homes (VIDEOS)
A gas explosion awoke Port Richmond neighbors and destroyed several homes overnight on New Year's Eve, officials are saying.The explosion occurred at Miller and East Atlantic Streets just before 3 a.m. Firefighters rescued two people from the rubble, and at least two homes were leveled. 🚨#BR…
3 more buses carrying migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
A total of 15 buses have arrived from Texas in the last two months.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
