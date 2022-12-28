ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
Deadline

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner

Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

12-year-old boy injured by gunfire while watching fireworks in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A young boy will spend the first day of 2023 in the hospital recovering from a bullet wound he received while watching fireworks.Arlington police said that at about 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Cir. to investigate a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.The boy's family members told police that everyone had gone outside to watch fireworks nearby when the child began complaining that something had hit him. Police said they are not yet sure where the shot came from. Their investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX

