It is the characteristic of a true sanyasi to relinquish the world, mind, heart and body with no attachment towards things that he owns. A householder can't be detached in a similar way although it is desirable to be having such a virtue. The Householder amidst all his responsibilities, has to preserve his inner peace. Our ancient rishis did it with ease. We could also follow their example and try this and see how we fit into the scheme. This is the story of an ideal householder that won the heart of Lord Dharma who took him to swarga by himself on a golden chariot.

2 DAYS AGO