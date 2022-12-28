Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: New Year Traditions That Bring In Good Luck To Your Doorstep
Traditions for the new year to be followed are too many to mention as every country has its own customs and ways for enhancing the luck of those who follow it. Consuming certain round shaped foods are known to improve the luck considerably. Beans, desserts, round foods and noodles top the list among them. Some traditions insist on wearing the right attire, or using remedies to improve monetary condition or ancient love remedies that are known to work. Whether you choose to have a lavish celebration or prefer a quiet dinner, or just plan anything else meaningful, these traditions certainly have a place and add the required meaning to your day. They are listed below.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: Feng Shui Tips For Enhancing Luck In The Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year commemorates the start of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. Chinese used to honour deities and ancestors, and feast with the family. Chinese New Year, also called Spring festival, falls on a different day annually. Each year represents a different animal and celebrates the new year for 15 continuous days. This is the day when children receive red envelopes containing money inside.
‘Battle for the nation’s soul’: Norway faces debate about gas and oil wealth
As the sun plunges into the Oslofjord on a December evening, passersby stop outside Norway’s new €620m national art gallery, the new €300m Munch Museum, the new €240m public library and the €550m opera house to take in the dying light. Thanks to oil and...
Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital of Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.
boldsky.com
Year Ender 2022: All The Major Diseases Reported In 2022
1. COVID-19 The outbreak of COVID began in 2019, however, it continued to wreak havoc throughout the following years. In 2022, several reports of COVID variants emerging emerged, including the BF.7 variant. Experts estimate that this latest COVID variant may lead to an increase in cases by January 2023 [1].
boldsky.com
How The Pandava Prince Yudhishthira Was Humbled By A Small Mongoose
It is the characteristic of a true sanyasi to relinquish the world, mind, heart and body with no attachment towards things that he owns. A householder can't be detached in a similar way although it is desirable to be having such a virtue. The Householder amidst all his responsibilities, has to preserve his inner peace. Our ancient rishis did it with ease. We could also follow their example and try this and see how we fit into the scheme. This is the story of an ideal householder that won the heart of Lord Dharma who took him to swarga by himself on a golden chariot.
Comments / 0