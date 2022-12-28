ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchstadium.com

Storm Duck 2022 Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina DB

UNC defensive back Storm Duck was a standout performer in the defensive backfield for the Tar Heels in 2022. Duck led the team and tied for third in the ACC with 3 interceptions and had 9 pass breakups on the year. Check out the best of Storm Duck’s 2022 campaign right here!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
watchstadium.com

Cedric Gray 2022 Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina LB

UNC linebacker Cedric Gray was the unquestioned leader of the Tar Heels’ defense during the 2022 season. Gray finished the season with a league-high 145.0 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. Take a look at highlights from Cedric Gray’s 2022 campaign right here!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
watchstadium.com

Power Echols 2022 Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina LB

UNC linebacker Power Echols lived up to his name with an impressive season on the defensive side of the ball for the Tar Heels. The 6’0″, 225 pound true sophomore finished the season with 103.0 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Check out highlights from Power Echols’ 2022 […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
watchstadium.com

Antoine Green 2022 Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina WR

North Carolina wide receiver Antoine Green had a very nice senior season in Chapel Hill, becoming a reliable target for Drake Maye as the season went on, and helping the Tar Heels to a berth in the ACC Championship game. On the year Green caught 43 passes for 798 yards and 7 touchdowns. Check out […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
watchstadium.com

Drake Maye 2022 Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina QB

UNC quarterback Drake Maye became a national sensation during his first season as starter in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heel legacy completed 67.2% of his passes, amassed 4,768 total yards and was responsible for 42 scores on his way to a clean sweep of the ACC Player of the Year Awards. Enjoy the best of […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy