30 Best Products to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

A new year can be a time for looking ahead, making changes, and setting new goals. Almost 75% of Americans will make some kind of New Year’s Resolution for 2023, and most of them fall into a few popular categories, including health, career, finances, and family. Sadly, only about 9% of people reported actually keeping those resolutions.

You have to admire our sense of hope in continuing to make New Year’s Resolutions each year, in spite of the fact that so few of us can keep them. According to psychiatrists, that’s because we remain optimistic as the New Year presents a time for renewal. We want to change, so we make resolutions.

This year, we’d like to help you keep your resolutions, so we found some helpful products to motivate you and your family to keep those New Year’s resolutions, and make 2023 a fantastic year.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Resolution #1: Exercise More

The number one resolution in 2022 was to live a healthier life. One way to accomplish that goal is through exercise, so we’ve gathered some tools to help you meet your exercise goal in 2023.

LIONSCOOL Pilates Ring Set ($30.99 at Amazon)

Pilates is our personal favorite workout, for many reasons, including the fact that it builds strength and muscle tone without being too harsh on the body. There are so many effective Pilates workouts using the Magic Circle, a stability ball, and resistance bands, you’ll be able to get many different full-body workouts with this simple set. Comes with instructions.

Pooboo Indoor Cycling Bike ($219, originally $299.99 at Walmart)

Indoor cycling took off over the last few years, but it can be really expensive to buy a bike. We had to take a second look when we saw the price of this bike, but reviewers love it, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars, saying it’s easy to assemble and almost silent. It’s a great bike for beginners just getting started with indoor cycling.

72” x 48” Exercise Mat ($57.99, originally $74.99 at Wayfair)

Most traditional yoga mats are small and restrict movement. This large mat allows you to spread out. The integrated lines will help you keep proper alignment in yoga or Pilates work, and the non-slip surface is also anti-microbial and water resistant. Best of all, it just rolls up like a regular yoga mat for easy storage.

HolaHatha Dumbbell Weight Set with Rack ($179.99 at Walmart)

Five pairs of dumbbells means a workout at any level. Use two pound weights for arms and shoulders, and work up to 10 pounds in no time. Covered in neoprene, the weights are durable and color-coded. The storage rack is small and stores weights out of the way.

Resolution #2: Saving Money

Money can be complicated. It might not buy happiness, but it certainly makes some things easier, especially if you have the ability and know-how to plan for emergencies and life changes.

Making Money Simple: The Complete Guide to Getting Your Financial House In Order ($29.95 at Amazon)

You don’t have to be a financial wizard to get your money working. The first step is understanding how it works, what you need to do to achieve savings goals, and where you money should be based on your age and where you are on your career path. Reviewers love that it makes money talk interesting.

Clever Fox Budget Planner PRO ($28.99 at Amazon)

For some people, managing money means handling real money. It might seem that in the digital age, using paper money is out. But that’s not always the case, and this planner works with those who do better with cash, using envelopes for each goal and helping map out how to organize your personal finances.

Resolution #3: Eating Healthy

Part of creating a healthier 2023 is making simple changes to your nutrition plan. We don’t like calling it a diet, because that sounds negative and who needs that going into a new year? These products will help you navigate healthy eating habits.

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer ($99.99 at Amazon)

One of our favorite inventions is the air fryer. It’s all the fried food taste without the added oil and cholesterol challenges. This compact little fryer comes in six fun colors to coordinate your healthy cooking with any décor. And the six quart capacity cooks up to two pounds of French fries and two pounds of wings (separately) for a fun family meal.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($29.99 at Amazon)

We admit that we may frequent a certain fast food establishment for their breakfast muffin sandwich a few too many times a week, and that can’t be good for us. Imagine if we could make a breakfast sandwich at home, with fresh ingredients, with this handy sandwich maker? We would be in heaven.

The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat ($22.75, originally $32.50 at Amazon)

Many heart doctors agree that the Mediterranean diet — one with healthy fats, lean meats, and plenty of dairy and vegetables — is the best diet for anyone, keeping cholesterol down and spirits up, because Mediterranean food is delicious. You won’t tire of dishes like Chicken Shawarma, Rice Pilaf, and Olive Oil Cake.

Set of 6 Refrigerator Organizer Bins ($29.99 at Walmart)

Any easy way to set yourself up for success in keeping to a healthy diet is accessibility. If healthy snacks are cleaned and ready to go in your fridge, like grapes, apples, nuts, or cheeses, you’re more likely to reach for those than potentially less healthy options. These bins will keep all of your smart snack choices handy for you and your family.

Resolution #4: Spending More Time with Family

If we’ve learned anything in the last few years, it’s that time with family is precious and often way too short. These products will help bring your family together for some quality time spent laughing and making memories.

3 Card Games, UNO, Phase 10, and ONO 99 ($14.99, originally $16.99 at Amazon)

We love family card games, although we think some of our relatives cheat. No matter how many in your family or what their level of skill, we love these three games for the use of strategy and luck to win (or lose) the games. It’s a different outcome every time.

The Magical World of Disney Trivia Family Game ($34.97 at Walmart)

Who knows the most about Disney in your family? They can prove it with this trivia game, full of questions about everything from early cartoons of Mickey Mouse to Encanto. The whole family will enjoy testing their knowledge of all things Disney with this fun trivia game.

Popdarts Original Game Set ($34.99 at Amazon)

Simply stick the orange target marker to any smooth surface, and let the games begin! It’s an easy, portable game you can take and enjoy anywhere, and make your own. Founded by two brothers, the game is an antidote to too much screen time and fun for the whole family.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition ($24.86 at Amazon)

If you’ve played the original version of Cards Against Humanity, you know the hilarity that can ensue while playing. This is the family-friendly version, suitable for ages eight and up, with just as much hilarity without the adult situations of the original.

Resolution #5: Career Changes

A new year is a great time to think about your career, whether you’re thinking of changing jobs, going back to work, or making the most of your current position.

Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts, Brene Brown ($14.63, originally $28 at Amazon)

World-renowned shame researcher Brene Brown brings her work to the board room with this book on compassionate leadership, and how to be a brave leader in the workplace and beyond.

Build for Tomorrow, Jason Feifer ($20.99, originally $27 at Amazon)

Jason Feifer is Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and he’s here to help us adapt better to change by harnessing the four phases and using them to our benefit. If we understand the process, we’ll adapt faster and make bigger & better changes in our lives.

The 12 Week Year, Brian P. Moran ($13.79, originally $25 at Amazon)

This book by Brian P. Moran aims to help you integrate discipline and structure into your goal setting, bringing them down to a 12 week time period from 12 months. That limited time helps you focus on your goals and execute them faster, all while balancing the real priorities in your life.

Resolution #6: Getting Organized

Organized people are just happier, and as an organized person, that’s not just our opinion. The fact is, being organized reduces stress and anxiety, helps you sleep better, and promotes a healthier lifestyle. So get on the organization train this year!

AT-A-GLANCE Weekly Planner DayMinder ($21.41 at Amazon)

There are those who work better with paper calendars, and for those people, there’s nothing better than the tried and true DayMinder, with plenty of room for writing appointments, to-do lists, and goals for the week. It’s one of the best desk calendars/organizers available.

The Home Edit 11 Piece Pantry Edit ($63 at Walmart)

Joanna and Clea at The Home Edit really know what they’re doing when it comes to organization, and they also know it doesn’t have to be cost-prohibitive, so they’ve partnered with Walmart to produce this essential pantry organizing kit. With lazy Susans, stackable bins, and a shelf for canned goods, it’s all you’ll need to make an Instagram worthy pantry.

Jezelle 5 Piece Storage Cabinet ($984.75, originally $1,149.95 at Wayfair)

Garages need organizational love too. They are often left to be messy, dirty, with sports equipment and tools thrown all over. You’ll love being organized with this easy to assemble wall cabinet system, with drawers and a workbench/table top for making crafts or fixing car parts.

OXO Good Grips 9 Piece Variety POP Container Set ($99.99 at Walmart)

As an organized person, we adore the OXO POP containers. They seal up easily, so when you drop, say, an entire container of flour on the floor, it won’t make a mess. Perfect for storing everything from sugar to pasta to sweets and cereal, these containers seal in freshness and look great in the pantry.

JayRex Countertop Corner Shelf ($28.99 at Amazon)

Sometimes those awkward corners in kitchens and bathrooms can be wasted space, but not with this three-tiered corner shelf system, which gives those lonely corners a job and a place to hold jars, bottles, or dishes. Use it as a coffee station by hanging cups on the hooks on the side, or just a general catch-all for things you need to keep handy.

Resolution #7: More Self Care

We all need to take better care of ourselves, so that we can better care for those we love. If we’re depleted, then we’re of no use to anyone, including ourselves. Time to take a breather and do the things that make us feel good in the new year.

Bestway Saluspa 8 Person Inflatable Hot Tub ($590.99, originally $1,049.99 at Wayfair)

Inflatable hot tubs are the perfect solution to small spaces. They inflate quickly, have the filter and pump attached, and quickly heat the water up to a cozy and therapeutic 104 degrees. This one works for the whole family as it seats six, or you can stretch out in it by yourself and refuse to share.

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine ($219.99, originally $299.99 at Amazon)

After a long day at the office, or teaching on your feet, or just being a human, it’s nice to come home to a relaxing foot massage. This Shiatsu massager is easy to set up, has multiple settings for personalized relief, and can add heat therapy to the massage experience.

First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit ($30 at Sephora)

We have recently discovered First Aid Beauty, and have now professed our devotion to this gentle on the skin, but tough on dehydration, package of cleanser, toner, and hydrating repair cream. In just a few days, it’s made a huge difference in our sensitive skin, thanks to the colloidal oatmeal and lack of artificial fragrance.

The Ordinary The Big Set ($39.60 at Sephora)

Famously great products at equally famously low prices, The Ordinary is a fantastic skin care line that won’t break the bank. This set includes their Squalane Cleanser, which hydrates while it removes the day’s grime and makeup; the hyaluronic acid serum to plump skin; and their moisturizer which uses naturally occurring ingredients to leave skin smooth and silky.

Resolution #8: Cleaning Up

Clean homes make us feel safe and secure — plus it’s just healthier for us and our families. We tried to find cleaning products and tools that will make your space clean and bright without too many harsh chemicals or damage to the environment.

Scrub Daddy Sponge Set ($29.99 at Amazon)

We found Scrub Daddy via our favorite Instagram cleaning account, and are converted to these fun but really effective scrubbing sponges. The color variations allow you to remember which sponge cleans which area, because you don’t want to accidentally cross-contaminate between kitchen and bath. Our favorite part is that they are firm in cold water for extra scrubbing, but soft in warm water for a more gentle scour.

Shark Air Purifier ($164, originally $189 at Walmart)

Allergy sufferers need this HEPA filtered air purifier that cleans up to 500 square feet of room, which is basically an entire NYC apartment. The Shark captures 99.98% of airborne particles like dust, dander and common allergens, leaving the air sparkling clean.

Casabella Infuse Spray Mop Kit ($24.99, originally $31.99 at Walmart)

Better than some other spray mops, the Casabella Infuse allows you to refill the attached container with your own mix of floor cleaner, whether you use theirs (which is good and smells deliciously lemony) or your own. The mop head is washable and is large enough to clean a pretty big area without much effort.

Leebein 2022 Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber ($54.95 at Amazon)

Cleaning showers and grout can be ugly and gross, but with this cordless electric spin scrubber, with two speeds and eight replaceable scrub heads, it might actually be kind of fun. It will definitely be easier on your back and knees, thanks to the 54 inch adjustable extension rod.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.