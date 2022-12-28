ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

WRAL

Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location

RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville

Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff accident on rain-soaked road

A driver escaped serious injury during an accident on a rain-soaked road in Pinebluff Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1 between Currant Street and Windy Hill Road. The female driver of a Nissan sedan was heading northbound on U.S. 1 toward Aberdeen when she lost control and...
PINEBLUFF, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC

