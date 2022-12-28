Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her Disappearance
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South Carolina
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Two SC Cities Were Named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."
This SC Town Has One of the "Best Downtown's" in America According to a National Publication
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
North Carolina regulators to analyze Duke Energy outages on Jan. 3
(The Center Square) — Duke Energy is expected to address the North Carolina Utilities Commission next week to brief officials on rolling blackouts that left about 500,000 without power over the Christmas weekend. The NCUC included "Duke Energy's Briefing on Rolling Outages" in its staff conference agenda for Jan. 3, a meeting that will take place at 10 a.m. in commission hearing room 2115 in Raleigh. Duke Energy spokesman Keith...
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers
We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
counton2.com
South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl
South Carolina to meet Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in...
WIS-TV
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
WYFF4.com
Christmas tree recycling programs underway in South Carolina and Georgia
HARTWELL, Ga. — There are several different options to recycle your Christmas tree this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hartwell Lake Office has been accepting natural trees for many years, according to Scott Lusk, Park Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District Lake Hartwell Project.
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
North Carolina man among 2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking. Cars had a hard time getting through it. So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year...
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc
Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Named One of the Most Charitable States for 2022
Guess what South Carolina residents? Your state has recently earned the award for one of the most charitable states in the country. Talk about southern hospitality, right? According to Go Fund Me, South Carolina earned a spot on the list of the top 10 most generous states in the country for 2022.
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
