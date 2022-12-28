ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ncconstructionnews.com

January/February North Carolina Construction News published

The January/February 2023 issue of North Carolina Construction News has been published. ABC Carolinas names 2023 directors and executive: Chris Moore to be chair;. CAGC Foundation launches Construction Business Academy;. Griffin Electric celebrates 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week:. What a waste: How can you reduce your C&D waste tonnage;. Albemarle...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
islandfreepress.org

NCDOT details their 2022 milestones and accomplishments

The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently shared its feats and accomplishments in 2022, which aim to improve the lives of North Carolinians and visitors to the state for decades to come. “As the state, nation, and the world emerged from the pandemic, NCDOT resumed its place as a national...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina regulators to analyze Duke Energy outages on Jan. 3

(The Center Square) — Duke Energy is expected to address the North Carolina Utilities Commission next week to brief officials on rolling blackouts that left about 500,000 without power over the Christmas weekend. The NCUC included "Duke Energy's Briefing on Rolling Outages" in its staff conference agenda for Jan. 3, a meeting that will take place at 10 a.m. in commission hearing room 2115 in Raleigh. Duke Energy spokesman Keith...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New year brings new political landscape in North Carolina, beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a new year comes new political faces, and North Carolina is bringing lots of them to represent our state on the federal level. But the future of our nation’s political landscape remains increasingly unclear as we head into 2023, and North Carolina is in a similar position.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
country1037fm.com

10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try

Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

