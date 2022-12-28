Read full article on original website
Governor's Office touts large-scale jobs announcements but obstacles remain
Governor Cooper's Office highlighted a "record-breaking number of jobs" in a year-end recap, noting large-scale announcements in several counties, including Chatham, Rowan, and Guilford.
Problems with generators contributed to need for blackouts, says Duke Energy
Duke Energy is now acknowledging the need for rolling blackouts on Saturday didn’t just arise from high demand, but also reduced capacity at its facilities. Utility spokesperson Jeff Brooks says as temperatures plunged into the single digits on Christmas Eve, output from some plants decreased and some units were offline due to planned maintenance.
ncconstructionnews.com
January/February North Carolina Construction News published
The January/February 2023 issue of North Carolina Construction News has been published. ABC Carolinas names 2023 directors and executive: Chris Moore to be chair;. CAGC Foundation launches Construction Business Academy;. Griffin Electric celebrates 8th annual National Apprenticeship Week:. What a waste: How can you reduce your C&D waste tonnage;. Albemarle...
Microsoft buys hundreds of acres for $1B Catawba County project
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Since announcing a $1 billion investment in November for new data centers in Catawba County, real estate records show Microsoft Corp. has bought hundreds of acres there. According to deeds filed with the county, Microsoft has acquired over 440 acres in Catawba County since last...
N. Carolina doesn’t pick electric mix to lower carbon levels
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission’s order involving solar, wind, nuclear...
Duke Energy could reimburse customers for losses related to recent rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas; NC regulator to review Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts
Duke Energy said no solar energy was available Christmas Eve when rolling blackouts plunged 500,000 customers into the dark for hours during sub-freezing temperatures.
mynews13.com
N.C. panel issues directive to Duke Energy to lower carbon levels but doesn't pick electric mix
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina utility regulators told Duke Energy Corp. on Friday to carry out a series of activities to generate electricity that they say will help ensure greenhouse gas reductions set in a new state law are met. But the Utilities Commission's order involving solar, wind,...
islandfreepress.org
NCDOT details their 2022 milestones and accomplishments
The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently shared its feats and accomplishments in 2022, which aim to improve the lives of North Carolinians and visitors to the state for decades to come. “As the state, nation, and the world emerged from the pandemic, NCDOT resumed its place as a national...
Duke Energy: Customer demand, less power than forecasted led to rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — In a new statement, Duke Energy said it had less power available over the Christmas weekend than it had originally estimated, which led to the decision to instate rolling blackouts. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company initially forecasted it had enough resources to last through the weekend....
North Carolina regulators to analyze Duke Energy outages on Jan. 3
(The Center Square) — Duke Energy is expected to address the North Carolina Utilities Commission next week to brief officials on rolling blackouts that left about 500,000 without power over the Christmas weekend. The NCUC included "Duke Energy's Briefing on Rolling Outages" in its staff conference agenda for Jan. 3, a meeting that will take place at 10 a.m. in commission hearing room 2115 in Raleigh. Duke Energy spokesman Keith...
WRAL
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
qcnews.com
New year brings new political landscape in North Carolina, beyond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a new year comes new political faces, and North Carolina is bringing lots of them to represent our state on the federal level. But the future of our nation’s political landscape remains increasingly unclear as we head into 2023, and North Carolina is in a similar position.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
country1037fm.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
