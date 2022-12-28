Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on Bridle Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with entrapment at 8275 Bridle Road in Anderson Township, near Eight Mile Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Grand and Warsaw Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Grand and Warsaw Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-71 at Dorchester Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-71 at Dorchester Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting Sunday
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill on Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Elberon Avenue in Lower Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, possible injuries on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash, possible injuries, and a verbal altercation, on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Fox 19
1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Crews responding to Morning View on Madison Pike for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Melbourne Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Chester and East Kemper roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
