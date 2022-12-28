ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, possible injuries on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash, possible injuries, and a verbal altercation, on Ross and Montgomery in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH

