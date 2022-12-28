ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy Marie Whitmire
4d ago

I don't know y'all but I am deeply sorry for y'all's loss she is very beautiful young woman my prayers go out to her family and friends also

Ceasia White
3d ago

That’s y they should not make people work in assistant living if they can’t get to work I used to work for they don’t care what condition the weather u coming to work I would not get stuck for no one else

Nancee
3d ago

She never should have left work to begin with in a blizzard like that. The storm was forecasted days in advance of the potential danger ⚠️ If was only 6 minutes from home she should have gotten out and attempted to walk or find a home and ask for help. Never sit in your car with snow piled around you, I believe she was new to the area from the Carolina’s and has probably never experienced anything quite like this. May the poor young woman rest in peace🙏🏽🕊️

Related
