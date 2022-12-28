ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NHL

Hartman scores 2 goals, helps Wild defeat Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Hartman scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "The opportunity to score tonight, there were a couple and they went in," Hartman said. "It feels good, but I'm happy to contribute again." Jared...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL

2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers

2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHL

World Junior Championships quarterfinal matchups set

Monday will be the seventh day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap for Day 7. Quarterfinal Round Monday. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada. Finland...
NHL

Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history

For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Preview: December 30 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to make some more history as they close out their calendar year Friday, hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 23-6-6 (52 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

MTL@WSH: What you need to know

WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators

OTTAWA - The Buffalo Sabres will look to carry their winning streak into the New Year against the Ottawa Senators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. The Sabres won their sixth straight game in dramatic fashion on Saturday, defeating the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Alex Tuch assisted on Dylan Cozens' game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining in regulation and scored the overtime winner to complete a four-point night.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks

CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
NHL

Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime

Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2

The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss

Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game

BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row

Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Jets at World Juniors - Day 4

All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
NHL

Projected Lineup: January 1 at New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters this afternoon as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour did not reveal a starting netminder when he met with the media pre-game. Veteran Antti Raanta has a...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

All Aboard the Gus Bus

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Goaltenders are notoriously weird. Generally superstitious with an air of just plain oddity, it's understandable that a player who willingly stops speeding rubber hockey pucks with his body might be a little bit…eccentric. Filip Gustavsson prefers to be what he dubs 'a boring goalie.' No...
SAINT PAUL, MN

