San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
San Francisco Examiner
Another $1.45 billion to end unsheltered homelessness in S.F.?
Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City $1.45 billion over the next three years, according to a new report released Friday afternoon. The report, authored by The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is poised to spark debate over the most prudent way for San Francisco to substantially reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and on sidewalks.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
San Francisco Examiner
California’s Best CBD & Delta-8 Brands of 2022: Bay Area Edition
According to a 2022 Forbes Health survey, 64% of US adults think CBD consumption is less dangerous than alcohol. Cannabis culture is steadily taking its place in mainstream society and the conversation around the benefits of Mary Jane’s (mostly) legal little sister is lending a helping hand. CBD and Delta-8 products can be used for everything from anxiety to sore muscles. And while the medicinal properties of these hemp-derived extracts can be debated as research continues, the effects can be enjoyed in many forms while we wait. Here are the best forms from the best brands out there.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
San Francisco Examiner
Experiments, victories and tragedy: A year of public health in S.F.
San Francisco has long been at the cutting edge of public health solutions and medical technologies. Whether it was COVID-19, MPOX or the ongoing overdose epidemic, 2022 was no different. This year challenged The City to devise plans and solutions to new and returning health crises and longstanding issues with unequal access to health resources.
48hills.org
Meet the videographer behind Mac Dre’s historic ’90s ‘Treal T.V.’
The role of the videographer has arguably never been more important in our society. Having someone with the equipment, vision, and skills to document our lives and transmit that to a larger audience is an invaluable part of any artist’s or creator’s ability to convey their message—and lifestyle brand.
4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
SFist
Friday Links: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
San Francisco Examiner
Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on...
sfstandard.com
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
