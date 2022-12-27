According to a 2022 Forbes Health survey, 64% of US adults think CBD consumption is less dangerous than alcohol. Cannabis culture is steadily taking its place in mainstream society and the conversation around the benefits of Mary Jane’s (mostly) legal little sister is lending a helping hand. CBD and Delta-8 products can be used for everything from anxiety to sore muscles. And while the medicinal properties of these hemp-derived extracts can be debated as research continues, the effects can be enjoyed in many forms while we wait. Here are the best forms from the best brands out there.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO