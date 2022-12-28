ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Woman with End-Stage Kidney Disease Seeks Donor

An Upper West Side woman has taken to social media to find a kidney donor. Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Nova, 76, had renal carcinoma in 1998 and as a result, had to have her right kidney removed. Things have been challenging since then, but her condition became much more serious earlier this year.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence

A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother  in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder

NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In West New York

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was killed this week in West New York, authorities said.Jose Cepeda was found on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was pronounc…
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY

