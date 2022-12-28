Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Community rallies around family suffering heartbreak following death of 3 children in Staten Island fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The concrete steps leading up to 1048 Van Duzer St. in Stapleton have been turned into a makeshift memorial in honor of the children injured and killed in a fire that tore through the home two days before Christmas. Two siblings -- 6-year-old Sirah Miles...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
Daughter charged in grisly stabbing of father in Bensonhurst
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— The stabbing death of a father of two in his Bensonhurst apartment Thursday morning was allegedly at the hands of his 22-year-daughter, according to a police statement issued hours after the incident. Police said an initial investigation indicated two unknown males had entered the residence, located...
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’
The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
Woman with End-Stage Kidney Disease Seeks Donor
An Upper West Side woman has taken to social media to find a kidney donor. Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Nova, 76, had renal carcinoma in 1998 and as a result, had to have her right kidney removed. Things have been challenging since then, but her condition became much more serious earlier this year.
Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence
A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
Queens dad told sons 'keep your seatbelt on' before running over wife: prosecutors
A Queens father told his three young sons to “keep your seatbelt on” before he mowed down his wife with the vehicle, climbed out of the wreckage and stabbed her in front of her Flushing home, prosecutors said.
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
NEW YORK (PIX11)- As the winter weather begins to settle in, this time of year can depressing for those with seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Thea Gallagher, a clinical […]
Man Killed In West New York
A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was killed this week in West New York, authorities said.Jose Cepeda was found on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was pronounc…
New York Dad Told Kids to ‘Keep Your Seat Belt On’ Before Running Down Their Mother with SUV, Then Stabbing Her: Prosecutors
A New York dad is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly admitting to intentionally running over his wife with an SUV before getting out and stabbing her — all while the couple’s three young children were in the backseat of the car. Stephen Giraldo, 36, a bus driver...
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
Police: Father charged in killing of his 4-month-old child
A Brooklyn father has been placed under arrest for the killing of his infant child, according to the NYPD.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
