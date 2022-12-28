ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

The health of retired pope Benedict XVI is 'worsening,' Vatican says

By Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Pope Francis is asking the faithful for their prayers as the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI worsens.

Speaking on Wednesday, Francis departed from his prepared remarks to announce that Benedict is "very sick." He didn't elaborate on the condition of Benedict, 95. But on Thursday, the Vatican announced Benedict was lucid , conscious and stable but that his condition remained serious.

"I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church," Francis said in remarks near the end of an hourlong audience. "I remind you that he is very sick."

The Vatican said Francis had visited Benedict, who retired in February 2013 , citing poor health. The Roman Catholic Church has about 1.3 billion members worldwide.

What to know about Benedict

  • Born in 1927 in what is now Germany as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, Benedict was selected pope in 2005 after the death of Pope John Paul II and officiated at his funeral.
  • As a teenager, Ratzinger was drafted into the Nazi Germany military but deserted and was held captive by American troops. He became a priest shortly after.
  • Benedict served as the 265th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church from April 2005 to February 2013, a time in which the church was under worldwide criticism for its handling of sexual abuse committed by priests and volunteers.
  • Known for his conservative views, Benedict held a doctorate in theology and served for a little less than 10 years as pope before stepping down, citing his mental and physical health.
  • He was the first pope to resign since the 1400s; popes usually serve until their death.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMI31_0jwm1dOT00
This picture released on Feb. 15, 2018, by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis, left, greeting Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on June 28, 2017. HANDOUT, OSSERVATORE ROMANO/AFP via Getty

Major issues during Benedict's papacy

Benedict inherited a church under widespread and growing criticism over sex abuses committed by priests and volunteers, which church leaders had covered up for decades. Many dioceses were forced to close or consolidate during his papacy because of the large financial settlements paid to victims and their families.

PARDON SOUGHT: Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks pardon for clergy sex abuse cases

An expert in religious doctrine, Benedict was known as a conservative and took several steps to return the church to more traditional practices and beliefs. But he also upset many American Catholics who had hoped to see a liberalization around the role of women in the church.

Benedict also made comments that offended some Jews and Muslims. In 2006 he made a historic trip to Turkey, where he prayed at a Muslim mosque.

Worsening health

When Benedict turned 95 in April, his longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, said the retired pontiff was in good spirits, adding that "naturally he is physically relatively weak and fragile but rather lucid."

Benedict had adopted the title pope emeritus and lived in a monastery on the Vatican grounds in retirement.

Francis also paid a visit to Benedict at the monastery four months ago. The occasion was Francis' latest ceremony elevating churchmen to cardinal rank, and the new "princes of the church" accompanied him to the monastery for the brief greeting.

The Vatican released a photo at the time that showed a very thin-looking Benedict clasping Francis' hand as the current and past pontiff smiled at each other.

In his first years of retirement, Benedict attended a couple of cardinal-elevating ceremonies in St. Peter's Basilica. But in recent years, he wasn't strong enough to attend the long service.

Dig deeper

PRIEST DEFROCKED: Vatican defrocks Frank Pavone, anti-abortion activist

RESIGNATION LETTER Letter comes to light after pontiff turns 86

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Where are the priests accused of sexual abuse ?

'GRAVE EVIL': Pelosi denied Holy Communion by San Francisco archbishop

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The health of retired pope Benedict XVI is 'worsening,' Vatican says

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
People

Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos

Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
Complex

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the former leader of the Catholic Church who resigned in 2013, has died at the age of 95. The Vatican announced the news in a short statement on Saturday morning. Benedict passed away at his residence in the Vatican at 9:34 a.m. “With sorrow I inform...
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
AFP

Ex-pope Benedict is 'lucid', condition stable: Vatican

Former pope Benedict XVI is "lucid and alert" and his condition remains serious but stable, the Vatican said Thursday, the day after revealing the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated. "The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable," the Vatican press office said Thursday.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy