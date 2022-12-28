Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Nio rolls out 500-kw charger, automated battery swap station
As it continues to roll out new electric vehicles, Nio is also making it easier for its customers to integrate charging into their busy lifestyles. At the company’s recent Nio Day event held in Hefei, China, Nio presented new charging infrastructure alongside the new EC7 and redesigned ES8 SUVs.
dcnewsnow.com
EV tax credit loophole may cut lease payments for EVs made overseas
The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Thursday that buyers can effectively bypass both the American final assembly and critical-mineral requirements for electric vehicles—if those EVs are leased. That means, according to Reuters, starting Jan. 1, automakers selling EVs with final assembly outside North America may be eligible for a tax...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
dcnewsnow.com
Nio EC7 flagship EV: The most aerodynamic SUV in the world?
A low drag coefficient (Cd) is very important for maximizing range, leading automakers to push for more aerodynamic EVs. The Nio EC7, the Chinese automaker’s new flagship SUV, is yet another example of this trend. Unveiled at the company’s recent Nio Day 2022 presentation in Heifei, China, the EC7...
dcnewsnow.com
Best gifts we tested and loved under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From waffle irons to light-up dog collars, there are plenty of gifts for the people in your life under $50. In this price range, you can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for the home, gym and outdoors. There are kitchen...
dcnewsnow.com
Ram 1500 REV name has been trademarked
Ram will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas to present its 1500 Revolution BEV, a concept truck previewing a potential design for an electric 1500 due in 2024. Ram refers to the electric 1500 as a 1500 BEV, but the company recently made moves to...
dcnewsnow.com
The very best things we tested this year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.
dcnewsnow.com
Rivian previews modular hardware for dual-motor electric trucks
Rivian recently previewed the hardware for the dual-motor powertrain it plans to begin offering for its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV alongside the existing quad-motor setup in the coming year. The company tweeted a short video “progress report,” in which principal drive unit design engineer Mason Verbridge...
dcnewsnow.com
Additional 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270s allocated for US
The U.S. will receive a few extra examples of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, the special-edition Polestar 2 electric hatchback unveiled in June and limited to 270 units worldwide. Originally only 47 were earmarked for the U.S. but Polestar has since upped the number to 58 examples, Car...
dcnewsnow.com
Is the name brand better for these electronics?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which one to save and splurge among these popular electronics?. When it comes to tech, there are no all-encompassing rules about name-brand quality. In some cases, going with a big brand is well worth the expense — for example, Apple’s iPod Touch is still the king of portable music players — but in others, an less-popular version will work just as well.
dcnewsnow.com
Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” label will soon be illegal in California
A new law taking effect next year in California will effectively ban Tesla from using the confusing Full Self-Driving name of its current driver-assist feature. Senate Bill 1398 was sponsored by State Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D.-Long Beach) and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. It aims to stop automakers or dealers from using false or misleading naming or marketing materials for a vehicle as self-driving when in reality the vehicle requires input from the driver. Such is the case with Tesla’s FSD feature, which requires the driver to constantly monitor the situation and be ready to take over in an instant.
dcnewsnow.com
We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays near an end, the post-holiday cleaning will begin. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them ready to go when the holidays roll around again.
dcnewsnow.com
These Aura digital picture frames are available at steep discounts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nowadays, most photos are taken with smartphones and digital cameras. Digital picture frames are the primary solution for those looking for an easy way to display their favorite memories. Aura is known for producing high-quality digital frames that are easy to use. Still, some may feel they’re on the pricey side.
Comments / 0