Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.

10 DAYS AGO