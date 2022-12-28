ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HealthCentral.com

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
Healthline

What Are the Treatment Options for a Leaky Heart Valve?

When a heart valve is damaged or doesn’t close properly, it can cause what’s known as a “leaky valve.” Depending on the severity of the leaky valve, there are several different treatment options, ranging from medication to surgery. A leaky heart valve is when one of...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Are One Step Closer to Understanding Sudden Cardiac Death

Arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that particularly affects young athletes, can result in sudden death. The University of Basel has recently genetically modified mice that develop a disease comparable to that found in humans. The team was able to identify previously undiscovered mechanisms and potential treatment targets as a result.
scitechdaily.com

Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease

New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
SELF

Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure

We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
Healthline

Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
Medical News Today

What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?

Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
NBC San Diego

Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
Axios

Fatal heart attacks spike at Christmas

More people die in the U.S. from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, according to research from the American Heart Association. Driving the news: Christmas Day is the most fatal date, followed by Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Several factors...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes

A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
Healthline

Sleep Apnea and Atrial Fibrillation: How They’re Connected

Sleep apnea and AFib are two closely linked health conditions. In fact, sleep apnea can increase the risk of AFib. If you have atrial fibrillation (AFib), you may experience palpations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, among other symptoms. What you may not realize is that AFib is related to sleep apnea, sharing many of the same risk factors.

