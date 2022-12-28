I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.

