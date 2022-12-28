Read full article on original website
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown, of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35-years-old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that year, Brown,...
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
Loneliness may increase risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease
For people with heart disease, new research suggests loneliness, social isolation and living alone can shave years off your life.
A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea
Researchers from Flinders University have tested for the first time a new drug for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the form of a nasal spray, according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday. Preventing upper airway collapse. The new method works to prevent the...
A man drank a dysentery-laced smoothie for a clinical trial — here are 2 other people who did shocking things for science in 2022
One man received a brain implant that reads his thoughts, as part of a clinical trial. In another trial, a woman got bit by more than 600 mosquitoes.
Psych Centra
ADHD and Slow Psychomotor Speed in Adults: What’s the Link?
Some research says ADHD can slow your reaction times. This is known as having a slow psychomotor speed (psychomotor impairment). Your psychomotor skills refer to the relationship between your mental (cognitive) functions and physical movements. They determine how well you can perform tasks that require both mental and physical skills.
verywellmind.com
How Prevalent Is Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder is a serious mood disorder that impacts people around the world. Though bipolar is still a highly stigmatized mental health condition the truth is that it is rather common throughout the United States. This disorder is marked by mood swings that alternate between depression and mania, which is...
People turning to DIY health treatment amid shortage of GP appointments
Almost one in four people have bought medicine online or at a pharmacy to treat their illness after failing to see a GP face to face, according to a UK survey underlining the rise of do-it-yourself treatment. Nearly one in five (19%) have gone to A&E seeking urgent medical treatment...
Are You Bipolar or Do You Have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder?
I would normally say that I am a happy person, but the year I was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, nothing was normal. We weren’t just in a global pandemic. Both of my children were going through the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder, and my eldest child was awaiting testing for a genetic disorder. When I began having mood swings, it seemed like a natural byproduct of the amount of stress I was under as a single parent under these circumstances.
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
MedicalXpress
Monitoring heart measures via smartwatches shows COVID booster vaccine is safe
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Tel Aviv University equipped close to 5,000 Israelis with smartwatches and monitored their physiological parameters over two years. Of those monitored, 2,038 received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing the researchers to objectively compare measures before and after the participants took the vaccine, and confirm the safety of the vaccine.
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
MedicalXpress
Socioeconomic status measure helps researchers develop artificial intelligence models, improving equity in health care
Social determinants of health impact people's well-being and quality of life. These social determinants—conditions such as access to nutrition, safe and affordable housing, jobs, transportation, and access to health care—are some of the factors that lead to disparities in health and health care if they are not addressed.
Mental health emergency visits rising faster than other pediatric cases
Children in mental health crises are becoming more common in children's hospital emergency departments, a trend that is growing far faster than all other emergency visits.
ajmc.com
Sleep Midpoint Associated With Depressive Symptoms
A study found that depressive symptoms were associated with a sleep midpoint outside of 2:00-4:00 am. Sleep midpoints outside of the 2:00-4:00 am period were associated with developing depressive symptoms, according to a cross-sectional study published in Sleep Health. Psychological health domains were also associated with sleep irregularity in older women.
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
U.S. Could Face Surging Numbers of Teens With Diabetes
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the...
2minutemedicine.com
Both night and non-shift shift work associated with increased dementia risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, shift workers, defined as working outside of the normal hours of 9 am to 5 pm, were found to have a significantly higher incidence of development of dementia than non-shift workers. 2. Among shift workers, there were no differences in the incidence of dementia...
Corydon Times-Republican
Mental Health Apps Offer Basic Features
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mental health apps offer basic features and privacy challenges are common, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Network Open.
psychologytoday.com
AI Uses Genetics to Predict Psychiatric Disorders
Mental health is an important component of overall wellness. Artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning is being applied across many disciplines as a potential novel diagnostic tool, including for mental health and wellness. A new diagnostic study published in JAMA Psychiatry shows how AI deep learning may predict mental disorder diagnoses from genetic and health registry data.
