Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
3 Braves players who must outperform 2022 to get back to World Series
The Atlanta Braves fell short in their World Series defense, but if a few key players outperform their 2022 seasons, the club can get back to the Fall Classic. Make no mistake, it was a magical run for the Atlanta Braves over the second half of the regular season. After trailing the Mets by double-digit games in the NL East race at one point, the defending World Series champions stormed back to take the division crown. It was remarkable — or at least it was until the postseason.
Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job
The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Braves Sign Joshua Fuentes To Minor League Deal
The Braves have added infielder Joshua Fuentes on a minor league deal, according to the MLB.com transactions log. Fuentes, 30 in February, was signed by the Rockies as an amateur free agent back in 2014. He had a slow rise through the minor leagues, but showed a fair bit of promise in Triple-A, slashing .327/.354/.517 with 14 home runs. He was rewarded with a first big league call up the following year, hitting .218/.232/.400 across 56 plate appearances in 2019.
