South Dakota State

natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jus4Net

Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO

More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Veronica Charnell Media

The United States Braces For a Major Atmospheric River Storm.

Photo courtesy of Science/HowstuffworksPhoto byHow Stuff Works. An atmospheric river event will start on the West Coast this weekend, and eventually move across the country creating hazardous weather for millions. The west coast will see a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. Then the storm will move eastward, creating a potential of blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornadoes in the South.
Outsider.com

48 Reported Dead Across the US Amid Monstrous Winter Storm

A lasting winter storm that began early last week endured throughout the Christmas holiday. It brought freezing rain, heavy snowfall, dangerous wind gusts, and frigid temperatures to much of the country. States as far south as Florida saw temperatures we typically experience in the northern states. Now, following the monstrous winter storm, officials have recorded dozens of deaths nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
BUFFALO, NY

